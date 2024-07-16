TITANISH to be Presented at Seattle Public Theatre This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crashing into the shores of Green Lake this summer, the returning favorite Titanish is back for one more voyage at Seattle Public Theater from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2024. The musical is penned by Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh with music and direction by Mark Siano.

“We wanted to create a summer blockbuster with a satirical angle,” author Jeff Schell says. “Titanish gave us the opportunity to showcase The Habit’s fast-paced comedy style while mocking the hubris of the super wealthy and powerful.”

Seattle Public Theater is thrilled to have Titanish return. “It’s the perfect show for Summer. Sometimes folks want a fun distraction to escape, even if it’s just for a minute,” says Producing Artistic Director Amy Poisson. “Tickets are selling fast so we know this is true. Now more than ever, we need to laugh together.”

This fan-favorite parody, from the successful team that brought A Very Die Hard Christmas, The Habit, and Indy Jones to the Seattle Public stage will be directed by hit-maker Mark Siano (Twin Peep Show, The Fairy’s Bottom, Bohemia, Seattle Vice, Spirit Parlour). In addition to being a crowd favorite, Titanish was also the 2022 Winner of Broadway World’s Critic’s Choice Award for Best New Musical.



