THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH, PRIMARY TRUST & More Set for Seattle Rep 24/25 Season

Seattle Rep has revealed its 2024/25 Season, the first planned by its new Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez, who joined the organization in 2023. The season will feature a carefully curated list of classic and contemporary productions that bring a diverse array of stories to life. Seattle Rep’s global vision of “theater at the heart of public life” comes into renewed focus with this season’s #BuiltBySeattleRep campaign, which highlights how all but one show in the season is completely produced and built in-house by Seattle Rep, maximizing the role of expert staff artisans and the local artistic community.

“I’m thrilled to present my first season at Seattle Rep, which speaks to the heart of our mission,” said Rodríguez. “The lineup includes new voices as well as classics with a twist, all serving and representing our diverse community. Plays that speak to the topics of our time, often through a humorous lens, with an emphasis on elements built by and exclusively for our stages. This is what we were founded to be: a theater deeply immersed in Seattle’s cultural community, one that relies on the excellence of local artists and artisans, and develops a body of work that is created here yet still nationally relevant.”

The upcoming 2024/25 Season features:

The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder

Primary Trust by Eboni Booth

Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit

Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage

Mother Russia (or Periods of Collapse) by Lauren Yee

Laughs in Spanish by Alexis Scheer

Duel Reality by The 7 Fingers

Season subscriptions are on sale now at SeattleRep.org and through Seattle Rep’s Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

ABOUT THE NEW SEASON

Seattle Rep opens its new season in September with The Skin of Our Teeth, an epic homage to human endurance written by Thornton Wilder and directed by Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez. Building upon Seattle Rep’s Public Works practice of participatory, community-engaged theater, this season opener features a broad range of actors, community members, and special guests sharing the stage of the Bagley Wright Theater.

Next is Eboni Booth’s new play Primary Trust, a surprising story of one man’s leap of faith and the friends he makes along the way, directed by Kaytlin McIntyre (Seattle Rep’s former Artistic Producer). Primary Trust was a New York Times Critic’s Pick in 2023 and is poised to become one of the most-produced plays in the nation in the season ahead.

In November, Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit offers an alternative to traditional holiday-season shows by serving up a comedic ghost story full of sparkling wit and hysterical hauntings. This staging, helmed by director Allison Narver (Seattle Rep: The Hound of the Baskervilles, Three Tall Women), will coincide with Coward’s 125th international birthday celebration.

2025 kicks off with the contemporary classic Blues for an Alabama Sky, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton (Seattle Rep: Selling Kabul, Nina Simone: Four Women). Written by acclaimed playwright Pearl Cleage—whose work has never before been produced at Seattle Rep—this lyrical drama will immerse you in the joy, sorrow, and resilience of 1930s Harlem, a society on the brink of change.

Next is the world premiere play Mother Russia (or Periods of Collapse), a quirky and provocative new comedy about the introduction of capitalism in the former Soviet Union by playwright Lauren Yee (Seattle Rep: The Great Leap; ACT/The 5th Avenue Theatre: Cambodian Rock Band).

Alexis Scheer’s Laughs in Spanish, set in Miami at a gallery during Art Basel, is a vibrant, fast-paced comedy building upon previous Latine-centered Seattle Rep productions with intersecting themes of family, fame, and celebrity culture.

The 2024/25 Season concludes with the Shakespeare-inspired Duel Reality and the return of internationally acclaimed circus troupe The 7 Fingers (Seattle Rep: Passengers). Adapted from Romeo and Juliet, The 7 Fingers’ breathtaking Duel Reality brings their signature combination of incredible physical feats, theatricality, and music together to tell this epic story of love and honor.

Please find the complete season details below:

The Skin of Our Teeth

By Thornton Wilder

Directed by Dámaso Rodríguez

Bagley Wright Theater

September 26 – October 20, 2024

Imagine: You’ve been married for 5,000 years, raised a couple of kids, and survived multiple catastrophic disasters. But with the world constantly teetering on the edge of collapse, would you have the strength to save the human race, over and over again? Join the Antrobus family on a time-bending romp from the age of the dinosaurs, to our 21st century election year, to what might just be the end of the world as we know it. Featuring an epic-sized cast and dozens of community guest stars, Thornton Wilder’s action-packed comedy is a love letter to human endurance.



Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Kaytlin McIntyre

Leo K. Theater

October 24 – November 24, 2024

Kenneth has lived his entire life in the same small town. Every day he works at the bookstore, then shares happy hour Mai Tais with his best friend. And so what if his best friend is imaginary? Every day is the same, just the way Kenneth likes it—until he is laid off and his world is turned upside down. Thrown out of his comfort zone, Kenneth must find the courage to face his biggest fear: change. This intimate and offbeat new comedy by Eboni Booth tells a surprising story about one man’s leap of faith and the friends he makes along the way.



Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit

Directed by Allison Narver

Bagley Wright Theater

November 29 – December 22, 2024

When Charles arranges a séance in his home as research for his upcoming novel, scatterbrained psychic Madame Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his late wife, Elvira—which infuriates his current wife, Ruth. Charles suddenly finds himself caught in a supernatural love triangle and his attempts to fix the situation only make things worse. Filled with sparkling wit and hysterical hauntings, Noël Coward's irreverent classic comedy will provide an otherworldly alternative to your usual holiday fare, and appeal to anyone who ever longed to see Downton Abbey go completely off the rails.



Blues for an Alabama Sky

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton

Bagley Wright Theater

January 30 – February 23, 2025

In 1930s New York, the hopes of the Harlem Renaissance have been tempered by the realities of the Great Depression. Best friends and artists Angel and Guy dream of a glamorous future but can barely eke out a living in the jazz clubs, while their neighbor Delia and local doctor Sam deal with bombs and break-ins as they try to bring a family planning clinic to the neighborhood. When Angel catches the eye of a handsome newcomer, their clashing values set off a chain of events that will change everyone’s lives. Lyrical and deeply moving, Pearl Cleage’s classic drama will immerse you in the joy, sorrow, and resilience of a society on the brink of change.



Mother Russia (or Periods of Collapse)

By Lauren Yee

World Premiere

Leo K. Theater

March 6 – April 6, 2025

Euvgeny and Dmitri are just two average guys who dream of joining the KGB—but when the fall of the Soviet Union puts hiring on hold, they find jobs surveilling a former pop star instead. As they bumble their way through the assignment, both spy work and life under capitalism prove harder than they thought. This quirky and provocative world premiere comedy by Lauren Yee (The Great Leap, Cambodian Rock Band) reveals what happens when old systems and strongmen fall away, and we let the free market decide—but freedom doesn’t taste as good as we thought it would.



Laughs in Spanish

By Alexis Scheer

Bagley Wright Theater

April 17 – May 11, 2025

Mari is about to open a career-defining show in her Miami art gallery, but when the paintings are stolen the day of the event, all hell breaks loose. Her movie star mother sweeps into town under suspicious pretenses, the intern picks up the wrong catering order, and her high school crush arrives in a most unexpected manner... Cue the wildest day ever! Part telenovela, part whodunnit, and all heart, Alexis Scheer’s outrageous new comedy will have you laughing one minute and wanting to hug your mom the next.



Duel Reality

By The 7 Fingers

Directed & Choreographed by Shana Carroll

Originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages

Bagley Wright Theater

May 29 – June 22, 2025

Following their celebrated production of Passengers, internationally acclaimed circus troupe The 7 Fingers returns to Seattle Rep with the Shakespeare-inspired Duel Reality.

You are invited to the biggest, most breathtaking match of the century: Montagues vs. Capulets. These two feuding families face off in an epic competition of acrobatic talent and skill as the audience cheers them on. Through it all, a pair of star-crossed lovers defy death and their relations in their fight to be together. Adapted from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, The 7 Fingers bring their signature combination of incredible physical feats, theatricality, and music together to tell this story of love and honor.