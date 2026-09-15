THE NAUGHTY LIST to Return with All-New Holiday Revue
Louvel returns as Mrs. Claus alongside Clara Voyance and Tommie Darling in the queer holiday revue directed by Kaleb Dameron.
After a sold-out debut last December, Intiman Theatre and BeautyBoiz are bringing The Naughty List back for another round of holiday mischief, December 18–23, 2026, at the Intiman Cabaret at the Erickson Theatre (1524 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122).
The Naughty List is a cheeky holiday revue packed with drag, burlesque, dance, comedy, and live singing. This year's production features an all-new lineup of acts, with returning favorites and new characters joining the fun.
Mrs. Claus is your host for an evening of grown-up holiday mischief set to upbeat Christmas tunes, remixes, and pop hits. This year's theme sends her out of the North Pole with gal-pals Rudolph and The Grinch for a raunchy girls' trip, setting the stage for a fast-paced lineup of holiday-themed performances.
“Last year, we discovered how much fun it was to pair these traditional holiday characters with some of Seattle's finest queer performers,” says Kaleb Dameron, BeautyBoiz Creative Director. “This year, we're making it even naughtier, even more outrageous, and, of course, even gayer.”
Louvel returns as Mrs. Claus, alongside Clara Voyance as The Grinch and Tommie Darling as Rudolph. Additional performers will be announced soon.
The Naughty List is created, directed, and produced by Kaleb Dameron, with Aaron Alexander Gordon providing musical direction and arrangements and Shumon Wood as choreographer. Louvel also serves as writer.
Tickets are now on sale. The Intiman Cabaret is 21+ only with tables surrounding the stage alongside traditional theater seating with cocktail service. Order drinks and snacks direct to your seat throughout the show. Learn more at intiman.org.
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