THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to Open Centerstage Theatre's New Season

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Centerstage Theatre will present Sleepy Hollow, adapted by John Heimbuch and Jon Ferguson from the classic story by Washington Irving, October 2-25 at the Knutzen Family Theater in Federal Way, Washington.

Directed by Niclas Olson, the production will star Guy Taylor Simpson III as Ichabod Crane, McKenna Webb as Katrina Van Tassel and Josh Wingerter as Brom Bones. The ensemble includes Big Anderson, Ellie Rogers, Hannah Knight, Virgil McIntosh, Ted Gentry, Alan Plaster and Derek Mesford.

In Sleepy Hollow, newcomer and schoolteacher Ichabod Crane initially dismisses the superstitions of the locals, until a series of unexplained events forces him to reconsider the stories surrounding the vengeful Headless Horseman.

In addition to directing, Olson serves as technical director, set designer and lighting designer. The creative team also includes Bethany Bevier as sound designer, J Wheeler on props, Christopher Blake Miller as Costume Designer and Dean Marshall as stage manager, with Ashlyn Bagocius as assistant stage manager.

The production is rated PG-13 for suspense and occasional frights.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Sleepy Hollow will run October 2-25, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. A Pay What You Will performance will be offered Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. Performances will take place at the Knutzen Family Theater, 3200 SW Dash Point Road in Federal Way, Washington.

General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $43 at the door, with discounts available for groups, students, military members and seniors. Additional information is available through Centerstage Theatre.

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