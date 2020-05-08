Spokane Arena And The First Interstate Center For The Arts Distributes COVID Guest Services Survey

The Spokane Arena and the First Interstate Center for the Arts are looking for the community's help to understand attendees' level of comfort while attending potential events. With certain protocols potentially mandated, the facility operators are looking to find out how viable consumer interaction will be for future events.

The survey is an exploratory step as part of a wider strategic plan being undertaken by the Spokane Public Facilities District and potentially other Spokane venues to welcome guests back into their doors.

This survey is an important element as the Spokane Arena and First Interstate Center for the Arts determine the next steps toward reopening. The Spokane Public Facilities District is hoping for as much feedback as possible to help make sound decisions regarding the future state of live events. The gathered information will be delivered to promoters, agents, and other venues to help reshape the event experience locally, while providing information to book and plan future shows.

The small 11-question survey can be completed within a couple minutes and can be found on both the Spokane Arena and First Interstate Center for the Arts website and social media pages. The survey will be emailed out through their ticketing partner, TicketsWest, this Friday as well.

"We're looking for the communities involvement to help guide and steer the events, shows, and concerts that are potentially looking to book in the near future", Matt Meyer, Director of Entertainment for the Spokane Facilities District explained. "With this information the venues can be prepared to open our doors, while keeping the safety and health of all those attending, and working the events our top priority.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/spfdsurvey





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You