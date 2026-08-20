Special Offer: “A perfect regional theater musical”—Freak The Mighty is Now Playing at Seattle Rep

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From the Tony Award-winning producers of Come From Away comes Freak The Mighty, the world-premiere musical Seattle audiences and critics can't stop talking about. Now playing at Seattle Rep through September 6, this brand-new adaptation brings a friendship for the ages to the stage.Get tickets today.

The response has been overwhelming. The Seattle Times calls Freak The Mighty "a perfect regional theater musical," while BroadwayWorld hails it as "a truly wonderful performance and one that will stick with me." Audience members are equally enthusiastic, describing the show as "charming, heartwarming, funny, and magical" and predicting it's "going all the way to Broadway."

Based on Rodman Philbrick's beloved novel, the musical adaptation features soaring ballads and toe-tapping ensemble numbers that bring warmth, energy, and memorable melodies to life. Don't miss your chance to say you saw it here first at Seattle Rep.

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