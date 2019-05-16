See Nicole Byer on NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER In Seattle

Packed with trivia, comedy and celebrity guests, Ask Me Another is like an amusement park for your brain. Host Ophira Eisenberg and musician Jonathan Coulton are taking the show on the road, they're heading to Seattle for a night of quizzes, games and laughs with Nicole Byer. The program, which airs weekly on KUOW 94.9FM , will tape in front of a live audience at the Moore Theatre, June 20 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets are available now at nprpresents.org

At the Moore Theatre, Ophira Eisenberg will invite local contestants and the audience to test their wits and brainpower to the tunes of house musician Jonathan Coulton. The special VIP guest who will take on her own Ask Me Another challenge is actress, comedian and writer, Nicole Byer. Nicole does it all: she hosts the baking show NAILED ITcurrently streaming on Netflix and has a sitcom loosely based on her life streaming on Facebook Watch called LOOSELY EXACTLY NICOLE. Byer also appears in the new Netflix animated series TUCA & BERTIE alongside Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong and continues to host her popular weekly podcast WHY DON'T YOU DATE ME?.

Nicole co-wrote and starred in the PURSUIT OF SEXINESS which Variety named a "Web Series to Watch." She was featured as a Time Out LA "Comic to Watch" in 2015, and Refinery 29 says she's a female comic to look out for. Nicole has also been featured in Cosmopolitan, Ladies Home Journal, Elle, and Ebony.

This celebrity puzzle hot seat has previously tested the mettle of BROOKLYN NINE-NINE star and America's Got Talent: The Champions host Terry Crews; stand-up comedian and actress Retta, Awkwafina from Crazy Rich Asians,comedian Nick Kroll and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Besides the VIP guests, local contestants will also take the stage to compete in a variety of games spiked with trivia, word puzzles, music and Pop culture. Would-be-contenders, who think they have what it takes to compete at the show, can apply at amatickets.org.

The show that tapes in Seattle on June 20 will air on KUOW 94.9FM , during its regular weekend timeslot - Sundays at noon to 1PM local time - and on public radio stations around the country. Ask Me Another, a co-production of NPR and WNYC in New York, airs on 390 public radio stations each week. All episodes are also available as a podcast and online at npr.org/askmeanother. Visit the show's Facebook page and follow its Twitter account (@NPRAskMeAnother) to learn more.

Since its launch, Ask Me Another's regular gigs, taped in front of an audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY, have become a New York entertainment fixture. The show also tapes in cities around the U.S., a schedule of upcoming dates and tickets is available at amatickets.org.





