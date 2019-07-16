SecondStory Rep Announces Season 21 Mainstage Series

SecondStory Rep has announced shows for its Season 21 Mainstage Series. With eight shows, including four musicals, there is something for everyone!

August 23-September 8, 2019

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

Directed by Buddy Todd

A story of Southern humor, heartbreak and female bonding Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy Jones' beauty salon, where three generations of outspoken women regularly gather to laugh, cry and celebrate the events of their lives. But their world is rocked when M'Lynn's diabetic daughter gets pregnant, which could prove fatal - and the ladies' inner strength and love for one another is put to the ultimate test.

September 27-October 20, 2019

Assassins

Book by John Weidman

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.

Playwrights Horizons, Inc. New York City produced ASSASSINS Off-Broadway in 1990

Directed by Alicia Mendez

Music Direction by John Allman

Assassins lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in this historical musical that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

November 8-24, 2019

Frost/NixonBy Peter Morgan

British talk-show host David Frost has become a lowbrow laughingstock. Richard M. Nixon has just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Determined to resurrect their career, Frost risks everything on a series of in-depth interviews in order to extract an apology from Nixon. The cagey Nixon, however, is equally bent on redemption in the nation's eyes. In the television age, image is everything, and both are desperate to out-talk and upstage each other as the cameras roll. The result is the interview that sealed a president's legacy.

December 6-23, 2019

A Christmas Carol

Based on the Novel by Charles Dickens

Adapted by Mark Chenovick

Original music and arrangements by Terence Alaric Levitt

Featuring John Clark as Ebenezer Scrooge

In its seventh year of production, this original adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is rich with traditional carols, alive with color and movement, and created to tell this enduring tale in a fashion that will appeal to people of all ages. Join the SSR family and celebrate this timeless seasonal classic right here in Redmond.

January 31-February 16, 2020

Saint Joan

By George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Bradetta Vines

Featuring Rebecca Lane as Joan

The martyred heroine of France fought and defeated the besieging English at Orleans, was captured and taken prisoner in Burgundy, and put on trial and burned at the stake - all by the age of 19. Depicted as neither witch, saint nor madwoman in George Bernard Shaw's compelling story, Joan of Arc is but a farm girl whose focus on the individual rocks the church and state.

March 13-April 5, 2020

The Fantasticks

Book by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

Lyrics by Tom Jones

Based on Les Romanesques by Edmond Rostand

Directed by Tyler Harr

The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow them into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words that, "without a hurt, the heart is hollow."

SPONSORED BY: KARYN KING

May 1-17, 2020

Copenhagen

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Danny Miller

In 1941, German physicist Werner Heisenberg went to Copenhagen to see his Danish counterpart, Niels Bohr. Together they had revolutionized atomic science in the 1920s, but now they were on opposite sides of a world war.

SPONSORED BY: DAVID LECOMPTE

June 5-21, 2020

Starmites Pro

Music by Barry Keating

Lyrics by Barry Keating

Book by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross

Shy teenager Eleanor has built a fantasy world around the sci-fi comic books she collects. To the distress of her mother, she has learned to avoid the pains of growing up by escaping into fantasy, imagining herself to be an unrecognized superhero. When she is mysteriously thrust into the Website World of her favorite comic book, Eleanor is drawn into the conflict between Shak Graa, Arch-Creep of Chaos, and the Starmites, guardian angels of Innerspace. She turns out to be the legendary Milady, teen superhero who must lead the Mites on their Quest to save the Galaxy. Standing in her way are a colorful assortment of Bowie-esque villains including the delightfully flamboyant Diva, Queen of Innerspace and her Banshee warriors - sirens with a ravenous hunger for Boy Bands. With the help of hip-hop heartthrob Space Punk, Eleanor learns to own up to the inner power she has always denied, defeating her foes and conquering the evil force of the "Cruelty."

SHOW TIMES

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Select Sunday Matinees at 2pm

FULL SEASON (EIGHT SHOW)

(available until September 8)

Adult $175

Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $145

SEVEN SHOW

(available until October 20)

Adult $165

Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $135

SIX SHOW

(available until November 24)

Adult $150

Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $125

FIVE SHOW

(available until December 23)

Adult $135

Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $110

(All titles subject to change without notice.)

Mainstage Single Ticket Prices:

$30 Online Purchase Option (no service fees or discounts available online)

$29 Adult | $24 Seniors (Over 60) | $24 Students/Military/Educators (with ID)

*Season ticket holders can reserve their seats to Mainstage productions when purchasing or by contacting the box office by phone at 425.881.6777 in advance of the show. Please contact us early, reservations are on a first-come first-serve basis.

www.secondstoryrep.org





