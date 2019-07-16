SecondStory Rep Announces Season 21 Mainstage Series
SecondStory Rep has announced shows for its Season 21 Mainstage Series. With eight shows, including four musicals, there is something for everyone!
August 23-September 8, 2019
Steel Magnolias
Directed by Buddy Todd
A story of Southern humor, heartbreak and female bonding Steel Magnolias takes place in Truvy Jones' beauty salon, where three generations of outspoken women regularly gather to laugh, cry and celebrate the events of their lives. But their world is rocked when M'Lynn's diabetic daughter gets pregnant, which could prove fatal - and the ladies' inner strength and love for one another is put to the ultimate test.
September 27-October 20, 2019
Assassins
Book by John Weidman
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.
Playwrights Horizons, Inc. New York City produced ASSASSINS Off-Broadway in 1990
Directed by Alicia Mendez
Music Direction by John Allman
Assassins lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in this historical musical that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, bend the rules of time and space, taking us on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.
November 8-24, 2019
Frost/NixonBy Peter Morgan
British talk-show host David Frost has become a lowbrow laughingstock. Richard M. Nixon has just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal. Determined to resurrect their career, Frost risks everything on a series of in-depth interviews in order to extract an apology from Nixon. The cagey Nixon, however, is equally bent on redemption in the nation's eyes. In the television age, image is everything, and both are desperate to out-talk and upstage each other as the cameras roll. The result is the interview that sealed a president's legacy.
December 6-23, 2019
A Christmas Carol
Based on the Novel by Charles Dickens
Adapted by Mark Chenovick
Original music and arrangements by Terence Alaric Levitt
Featuring John Clark as Ebenezer Scrooge
In its seventh year of production, this original adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is rich with traditional carols, alive with color and movement, and created to tell this enduring tale in a fashion that will appeal to people of all ages. Join the SSR family and celebrate this timeless seasonal classic right here in Redmond.
January 31-February 16, 2020
Saint Joan
Directed by Bradetta Vines
Featuring Rebecca Lane as Joan
The martyred heroine of France fought and defeated the besieging English at Orleans, was captured and taken prisoner in Burgundy, and put on trial and burned at the stake - all by the age of 19. Depicted as neither witch, saint nor madwoman in George Bernard Shaw's compelling story, Joan of Arc is but a farm girl whose focus on the individual rocks the church and state.
March 13-April 5, 2020
The Fantasticks
Book by Tom Jones
Music by Harvey Schmidt
Lyrics by Tom Jones
Based on Les Romanesques by Edmond Rostand
Directed by Tyler Harr
The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use their imagination and follow them into a world of moonlight and magic. The boy and the girl fall in love, grow apart and finally find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words that, "without a hurt, the heart is hollow."
SPONSORED BY: KARYN KING
May 1-17, 2020
Copenhagen
By Michael Frayn
Directed by Danny Miller
In 1941, German physicist Werner Heisenberg went to Copenhagen to see his Danish counterpart, Niels Bohr. Together they had revolutionized atomic science in the 1920s, but now they were on opposite sides of a world war.
SPONSORED BY: DAVID LECOMPTE
June 5-21, 2020
Starmites Pro
Music by Barry Keating
Lyrics by Barry Keating
Book by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross
Shy teenager Eleanor has built a fantasy world around the sci-fi comic books she collects. To the distress of her mother, she has learned to avoid the pains of growing up by escaping into fantasy, imagining herself to be an unrecognized superhero. When she is mysteriously thrust into the Website World of her favorite comic book, Eleanor is drawn into the conflict between Shak Graa, Arch-Creep of Chaos, and the Starmites, guardian angels of Innerspace. She turns out to be the legendary Milady, teen superhero who must lead the Mites on their Quest to save the Galaxy. Standing in her way are a colorful assortment of Bowie-esque villains including the delightfully flamboyant Diva, Queen of Innerspace and her Banshee warriors - sirens with a ravenous hunger for Boy Bands. With the help of hip-hop heartthrob Space Punk, Eleanor learns to own up to the inner power she has always denied, defeating her foes and conquering the evil force of the "Cruelty."
SHOW TIMES
Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm and Select Sunday Matinees at 2pm
If you have any questions, please let us know and we'd be happy to assist you.
Box Office: 425-881-6777 | Tuesday through Saturday 2pm to 6pm.
FULL SEASON (EIGHT SHOW)
(available until September 8)
Adult $175
Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $145
SEVEN SHOW
(available until October 20)
Adult $165
Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $135
SIX SHOW
(available until November 24)
Adult $150
Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $125
FIVE SHOW
(available until December 23)
Adult $135
Senior (60+) / Student / Educator / Military $110
(All titles subject to change without notice.)
Mainstage Single Ticket Prices:
$30 Online Purchase Option (no service fees or discounts available online)
$29 Adult | $24 Seniors (Over 60) | $24 Students/Military/Educators (with ID)
*Season ticket holders can reserve their seats to Mainstage productions when purchasing or by contacting the box office by phone at 425.881.6777 in advance of the show. Please contact us early, reservations are on a first-come first-serve basis.