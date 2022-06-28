Seattle's The Habit Comedy Presents Its Newest Pop Culture Parody TITANISH

The waterside Bathhouse Theatre transforms into a 1912 luxury liner in Titanish, a parody of the third highest grossing film of all time, Titanic.

Titanish is a new comedy presented by Seattle Public Theater and The Habit Comedy. Conceived by director Mark Siano, creator of the new Northwest holiday classic, A Very Die Hard Christmas, Titanish is a fast-paced 80 minute parody of the three hour film. It is written by Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh, the team that created the hit Indy Jones and Raiders of the Last Temple of the Doomed Ark. Titanish will prove to be an unsinkable comedy.

"It is time for some fun," said Mark Siano, director and creator of Titanish. "We know that the film is a beloved icon of the 90s and creating one of our classic parodies is a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film and our return to live theater."

Titanish follows the epic love story of seventeen year-old Rose and a young artist named Jack and the ill-fated voyage on the Titanic. "It is our chance to explore one of the most melodramatic films of modern cinema. We will be incorporating the best 90's ballads that are pure nostalgia," Widely regarded as one of the greatest melodramatic films in modern cinema, The Habit and Mark Siano thought this was a vehicle ripe for satire. "Not only do we get lampoon the movie, but this gives us a chance to musically incorporate 90s power ballads that are pure nostalgic bliss." Siano adds. "Titanish combines our two passions as a comedy troupe - pop culture and satire - and smashes them into an action-packed romance musical comedy."

Titanish runs for 20 performances at the Seattle Public ((also known as the Green Lake's Historic Bathhouse Theatre) from July 15 - August 7, 2022. The run time is 80 minutes including intermission.

For tickets and information, call the Seattle Public Theatre box office at (206) 524-1300 or visit seattlepublictheater.org.

Performers

Justine Stillwell - Rose

Kooper Campbell - Jack

Misty Doty - Old Rose + Molly Brown

Darius Sakui - Caledon Hockley

Brandon Felker - Captain Smith + Lewis Bodine

David Hsieh- William Murdoch + Submersible + Others

Christi Cruz - Frederick Fleet

Kayla Walker - Reginald Lee

Hisam Goueli - Brock Lovett + John J Astor + Fabrizio

Megan Keathley - Betty

Leah Erickson Webster - Babs

Tom Fraser - Rehearsal Consultant

Musician/Performers:

John Kranz - Music & Keys

Rob Witmer - Live Music and Sound Design

Artistic Team:

Laney Harrison - Stage Manager

Mark Siano - Director + Producer

Ron Darling - Scenic Design

Jennifer Ewing - Scenic Charge + Associate Scenic Designer

Alissa Cattabriga - Costume Designer

Opal Peachey - Costume Associate

Robin Macartney - Properties

Angelo Domitri- Lighting Design 1000

Robert Rostad - Scenic Associate

Jeff Schell - Playwright

Ryan Dobosh - Playwright

Box Office: (206) 524-1300

Online Box Office: seattlepublictheatre.org

Quick Link: www.bit.ly/Titanish