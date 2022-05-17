Seattle Theatre Group Unveils 2022/23 Performing Arts Series

Seattle Theatre Group today unveils its 2022/2023 Performing Arts Series, a mix of dynamic dance, music and theater. Featured groups include Dance Theatre of Harlem with a program led by Black-women-artists, a performance rooted in Indigenous Mexican life and death practices by Las Cafeteras, the Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir of South Africa, Pink Martini, Seattle Rock Orchestra, Yamato Drummers of Japan, Indigenous Enterprise dance troupe, and much more.

Each show in the series takes place at either the Moore or Paramount theater. In addition to stewarding historic venues, Seattle Theatre Group presents more than 550 performances each season, including comedy, concerts, dance, Broadway, and film. The Performing Arts Series is one of the strongest examples of STG's commitment to representation onstage.

"Our newly announced Performing Arts Series is one of the things I am most proud of at Seattle Theatre Group," said Executive Director Josh LaBelle. "One way we define excellence is that people from many different communities feel belonging, excitement, and joy when they come to a show. This desire to be 'The People's Theatre' is a vision that we will never stop pursuing."

The Performing Arts Series includes dance/theater group Kidd Pivot led by internationally renowned Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite, as well as Manuel Cinema, a Chicago-based collective combining shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, sound effects, and live music. Dynamic musical collaborations in classical/bluegrass come to the Moore Theatre via Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, and George Meyer. Goran Bregović' brings his unique artistry as a contemporary composer, traditional musician-and rock star.

2022-2023 Performing Arts Series:

Seattle Rock Orchestra celebrates these pop culture milestones, performing every blistering, hard rock and blues riff from Zeppelin's explosive debut and smashing sophomore albums.

This multi-ethnic ballet company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works, and innovative contemporary works to celebrate Arthur Mitchell's belief that ballet belongs to everyone.

With a traditional altar on stage, alongside mesmerizing beauty of folkloric choreography, the Hasta La Muerte show will be a night of transcendent color and sound, a moving invitation to travel through time, rhythm and memory.

Winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album, the internationally acclaimed South African choir brings their Hope concert to North America for the first time.

Crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop-the "little orchestra" Pink Martini is very much an American band, but one that represents a broader, more inclusive America composed of people of every country, every language, every religion.

Bluegrass virtuosos and mandolin players Sam Bush and Mike Marshall join classical strings players Edgar and George Meyer for acoustic music that can only be categorized as "amazing."

Epitomizing the Japanese spirit, a roaring sound that will make the audience experience new exciting adventures, Yamato Drummers of Japan exhibits great originality and innovation through the wadaiko (Japanese drum).

Legendary guitarist and composer Bill Frisell joins avant-garde musician and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, who has paradoxically situated himself in both the center and the periphery of jazz, most recently emerging in classical and hip hop circles.

Integrating movement, original music, text, and rich visual design, Kidd Pivot's performance work is assembled with recklessness and rigor under the direction of internationally renowned Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite.

Love, loss, and creation merge in unexpected ways as Manual Cinema presents its thrilling version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein.

Quite a few musicians would be content with only a fragment of Goran Bregović' s career. Contemporary composer, traditional musician or rock star, he did not have to choose-he took it all to invent music that is both universal and unmistakably his own.

Indigenous Enterprise is a Native American dance troupe consisting of champion dancers from Canada and the United States. Their mission is to share the culture of Indigenous people and increase the understanding of Native identity through film, fashion, & dance.

Seattle Rock Orchestra (SRO) tackles The Beatles' much beloved final studio recordings, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The program features songs such as "Across The Universe," "Let It Be," "Get Back," "Come Together," "Something," "Oh! Darling," and concludes with Abbey Road's famous 16-minute medley.

Subscribers to STG's Performing Arts Series get priority access to all of the Broadway at The Paramount productions as well as discounts to select shows. Next season's Broadway shows include Hadestown (July 12-17), To Kill a Mockingbird (Oct 11-16), Jagged Little Pill (Nov 8-13), Blue Man Group (Nov 25-27), Moulin Rouge (Dec 14-Jan 1, 2023), Ain't Too Proud (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023), Dear Evan Hansen (March 7-12, 2023), and Hairspray (April 4-9, 2023).

To learn more about subscriber benefits, go to stgpresents.org/season.