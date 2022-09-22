Seattle Rep Selects D.A. Navoti as Second Native Artist-in-Residence

Seattle Rep has has selected its second Native Artist-in-Residence, D.A. Navoti, a multidisciplinary storyteller, writer, and composer. This Seattle Rep program aims to highlight Native voices and educate audiences through art, discussion, and community engagement. Navoti's residency has just begun and will last through June 2023-Seattle Rep's operating season-during which he will produce a series of storytelling workshops emphasizing vulnerability in its many forms: cultural, personal narrative, artistic, and more. For program details and a schedule of future events, keep up at SeattleRep.org.

The Native Artist-in-Residence Program is a season-long program in which one Native artist of any discipline is paid a stipend to create art, gain professional development, and build a relationship with Seattle Rep. The entire program is informed by the Artist-in-Residence-they will decide what kind of art they want to make, what kind of professional development they will benefit from, and what they would like their interaction and relationship to Seattle Rep to look like. The only fixed requirement of the program is that it culminates in a public or invited event featuring either a finished product or work in progress around which staff and guests can engage in dialogue. The subject of this dialogue and the focus of the event will be entirely up to the choice and interest of the artist.

D.A. Navoti is a member of the Gila River Indian Community. He is a 2022 Artist Trust Fellowship awardee and a 2022 Artist Support Program (ASP) resident with Jackstraw Cultural Center. Previously, Navoti was a writer fellow at Jack Straw Cultural Center (2016) and Hugo House (2017). His literary work has appeared in Homology Lit, Spartan, Indian Country Today, Cloudthroat, and elsewhere. And recently, Navoti founded and curated We the Indigenous, a West Coast literary series. Learn more at www.danavoti.com.

Seattle Rep Director of Arts Engagement Nabra Nelson said, "The selection committee was very excited by each of the different elements of D.A.'s proposal for the season, including community engagement aspects, professional development, and inspired art-making. His writing is brilliant, and the fact that he is planning on engaging a group of other storytellers is very exciting. Seattle Rep can enthusiastically support this project with the various resources that we provide through the Native Artist-in-Residence program, and we are excited by the fact that D.A.'s goals align so well with the intended goals of the program."

Seattle Rep will be sharing updates about D.A.'s project evolution on their social media channels and blog, Inside Seattle Rep. Keep up on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Inside Seattle Rep

To explore the other ways in which Seattle Rep is working to support and build relationships with Native artists, organizations, and individuals, please visit here!

ABOUT SEATTLE REP

Seattle Rep puts theater at the heart of public life. Founded in 1963 and winner of the 1990 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Seattle Rep is currently led by Artistic Director Braden Abraham and Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. Over a season and throughout the year, Seattle Rep collaborates with extraordinary artists to create productions and programs that reflect and elevate the diverse cultures, perspectives, and life experiences of the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Rep's nationally recognized programs include the New Play Program, Seattle Rep's Public Works, Youth Engagement programs, Pay What You Choose ticketing options, and numerous audience enrichment and engagement opportunities including post-play panels, discussions, and community events and presentations.