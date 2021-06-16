Seattle Opera to Welcome Back Audiences With Outdoor DIE WALKURE Concert

Come delight in the return of live music at Seattle Opera's Welcome Back Concert: Die Walküre. Before returning to McCaw Hall this fall, the company will offer an outdoor concert featuring highlights of the Ring's most popular opera. This famous music includes Brünnhilde's battle cry "Hojotoho!" Wotan's poignant farewell "Leb' wohl," and the incomparable "Ride of the Valkyries," used in movies such as Apocalypse Now and The Blues Brothers. Richard Wagner's larger-than-life masterpiece is brought to life by an acclaimed group of artists, the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, and Maestro Ludovic Morlot-known for his major contributions as the symphony's former leader.

"Our Welcome Back Concert marks the big comeback of live music at Seattle Opera and at Seattle Center," said General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "We're so grateful for the support we received from our audiences during the pandemic and are thrilled to present Wagner's great music for our community."

The star-studded cast includes Washington native and internationally in-demand soprano Angela Meade as Sieglinde; Meade is the previous winner of both The Metropolitan Opera's Beverly Sills Artist Award and a Richard Tucker Award. Returning artists included lauded bass Raymond Aceto as Hunding, and the "dramatically fearless" (The New York Times) Brandon Jovanovich as Siegmund. Now starring in Seattle Opera's hit streaming production of Tosca, Alexandra LoBianco returns as Brünnhilde. Eric Owens, a two-time Grammy Award winner and "an American marvel" (Chicago Sun Times) makes his Seattle Opera debut as Wotan.

The performance will be held outdoors on Seattle Center's Fisher Pavilion lawn, with state-of-the art amplification. Large LED TV screens will provide a close-up look of the singers and orchestra. The audience will be seated on the lawn-with room to spread out and distance from other viewers (tickets are $40; children 6 and under are free). For those unable to sit on the lawn, a limited number of chairs will be available for purchase.

Masks will be required in order to protect the youngest community members, as well as those who are unable to be vaccinated.

In addition to offering ticketed seating, Seattle Opera invites all opera lovers-as well as the opera-curious-to stop by and enjoy the music, which will be heard throughout the campus-green.

https://www.seattleopera.org/