Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus Announce 2026-27 Season

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Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus have announced their 2026-27 season, featuring three new concert programs and performances across Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, Olympia, Bothell and Bellingham.

The season will open in December with Seattle Men's Chorus' holiday show Prance & Be Merry, followed by Seattle Women's Chorus' Journeys in February and Seattle Men's Chorus' disco celebration Disco Inferno in April and May.

“We open the season the way our audiences love best, with all the joy and spectacle of Prance & Be Merry,” said Paul Caldwell, artistic director for Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. “From there, the Seattle Women's Chorus turns inward with Journeys, an intimate concert built around the music that connects us. We close out the year by bringing the dance floor back to life with Disco Inferno.”

PRANCE & BE MERRY

Seattle Men's Chorus will launch the season with its annual holiday program, featuring seasonal music, comedy, choreography and a holiday sing-along.

This year's tour will include a new stop at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts in Olympia alongside performances in Tacoma, Everett and Seattle. A special kids' show will return to Benaroya Hall on December 19, with children 12 and under admitted free.

Performances are December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Pantages Theater in Tacoma; December 6 at 2 p.m. at Everett Civic Auditorium; December 12 at 2 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts in Olympia; and December 13 at 2 p.m., December 18 at 7:30 p.m., December 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and December 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

JOURNEYS

Seattle Women's Chorus will return in February with Journeys, conducted by resident conductor Beth Ann Bonnecroy.

The program will feature traditional choral music exploring joy, reflection and resilience, with a focus on the experiences and connections that shape life's journeys.

Performances will take place February 20 at 2 p.m. at Seattle First Baptist Church and February 27 at 2 p.m. at Northshore Concert Hall in Bothell.

DISCO INFERNO

Seattle Men's Chorus will close the concert season with Disco Inferno, a celebration of disco-era music featuring choreography, costumes and opportunities for audiences to join in the dancing.

The program will launch April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Benaroya Hall, followed by performances May 2 at 2 p.m. at Benaroya Hall, May 8 at 2 p.m. at Everett Civic Auditorium, May 15 at 3 p.m. at Pantages Theater in Tacoma and May 22 at 3 p.m. at Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham.

“This season has something for everyone, from full-scale holiday spectacle to an intimate winter concert to a full-on disco celebration,” said executive director Craig Coogan. “Wherever you find us this year, you'll leave with a little more joy than when you arrived.”

Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus will also hold their 2027 Auction & Gala on April 24 at The Edgewater Hotel. The event will feature a special performance by Broadway's Nick Adams, whose credits include Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Drag: The Musical.

Tickets for Prance & Be Merry are now available, while tickets for Journeys and Disco Inferno will go on sale December 1.

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