Seattle Men's Chorus Brings Hit Songs To The Stage With DISNEY PRIDE In Concert

Relive the nostalgia of Disney classics and discover modern favorites through song and memorable video clips on June 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre.

Feb. 07, 2023  

For the first time, Seattle Men's Chorus celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with the iconic music of Disney. Relive the nostalgia of Disney classics and discover modern favorites through song and memorable video clips on June 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre.

The show's program includes more than 40 songs from timeless Disney films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, as well as the latest flicks like Coco, Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph, and many more. Disney PRIDE in Concert features all eras of Disney enchantment.

More than 200 Seattle Men's Chorus members along with a 25-piece orchestra will take the stage while memorable clips from beloved Disney and Pixar films play on screen.

Whether your Disney tune of choice is "A Whole New World" from Aladdin or Mulan's "Reflection," Seattle Men's Chorus members sing with pride songs that have shaped their lives and all of ours.

Disney PRIDE in Concert features both soloists and personal stories sprinkled throughout to add personal connection to Disney's universal message of love and acceptance, making it a truly magical experience.

"This show is important for our chorus to perform because of the connection chorus members have formed to Disney songs over the years," said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Men's Chorus' artistic director. "This chorus sings with its heart in the songs and stories Disney PRIDE in Concert shares."

Just like all Seattle Men's Chorus performances, there is no shortage of fun for the audience as well. Disney PRIDE in Concert includes a call and response singalong of Cinderella's "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" you won't want to miss.

The show runs for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes including intermission. Tickets are available for purchase at SeattleChoruses.org.

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 200 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.




Love and longing, mistakes and matches, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY pairs all the ups and down and ins and outs of love and marriage in one show. Village Theatre’s production of this Kate Hamill adaptation also pairs the traditional story with exaggerations of the humor and sarcasm. It is light and diverting as well as deep and meaningful. In short, it has a bit of everything to satisfy the tastes of all the Mariannes and Elinors out there.
A new work by ACT Theatre and the Hansberry Project, HISTORY OF THEATRE: ABOUT, BY, FOR, and NEAR will take you on a journey through time and space to meet the people who forged the foundations for Blacks in theater. The show dispels myths about minstrelsy, delves into the hows and whys of black face, and covers key players of early theater in America. Unheard voices are released, forgotten stars are remembered, and a rich legacy is revealed.
When acclaimed Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat agreed to direct the operatic premiere of A Thousand Splendid Suns, the challenges encountered by the story's Mariam and Laila, two women brought together under brutal Taliban rule, were a reminder of a traumatic period in Afghanistan's history.
Compelling storytelling is the focus of METAMORPHOSES at Seattle Rep. Every choice is made with intention, and every facet of the show is a work of collaboration. The gods, the humans, and the demigods are all shown to have strengths and weaknesses. With stories that reach back into the eons of the past, METAMORPHOSES leads you to laugh, to hurt, and to reflect on what it means to be human.

February 8, 2023

Seattle Theatre Group will highlight two of several unique and not-to-be-missed events happening next month at the Moore Theatre that are part of the 2022/23 Performing Arts Series: Balkan musician and composer Goran Bregović and Ukrainian world-music quartet DakhaBrakha.
February 8, 2023

Seattle nonprofit Museum of Pop Culture has announced the participants in its 22nd annual 21-and-under music showcase, Sound Off! This year's three live showcases raises the bar for an all-ages show with a first-class experience at MoPOP for performers and audience alike. Attendees get the unique opportunity to enjoy these young artists' natural creative gifts while supporting their personal and professional development.
February 7, 2023

Village Theatre has announced R.J. Tancioco is joining the artistic staff of the theatre as an Artistic Associate. Tancioco is an award-winning, Northwest-based Music Director who has done much of his work at Village Theatre, as well as in numerous theatres throughout the Puget Sound region.
February 3, 2023

When acclaimed Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat agreed to direct the operatic premiere of A Thousand Splendid Suns, the challenges encountered by the story's Mariam and Laila, two women brought together under brutal Taliban rule, were a reminder of a traumatic period in Afghanistan's history.
February 2, 2023

Village Theatre today announced its latest Village Originals Beta Production MISS STEP, a fun new musical comedy by Kit Yan and Melissa Li, the creative minds behind the musical Interstate. Set in the rollicking 80s, this heartfelt story follows Pam Carter, an unremarkable trans woman working as a toll collector on the New Jersey turnpike.
