Seattle Men's Chorus Brings Hit Songs To The Stage With DISNEY PRIDE In Concert

For the first time, Seattle Men's Chorus celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month with the iconic music of Disney. Relive the nostalgia of Disney classics and discover modern favorites through song and memorable video clips on June 9 and 10 at the Paramount Theatre.

The show's program includes more than 40 songs from timeless Disney films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, as well as the latest flicks like Coco, Zootopia and Wreck-It Ralph, and many more. Disney PRIDE in Concert features all eras of Disney enchantment.

More than 200 Seattle Men's Chorus members along with a 25-piece orchestra will take the stage while memorable clips from beloved Disney and Pixar films play on screen.

Whether your Disney tune of choice is "A Whole New World" from Aladdin or Mulan's "Reflection," Seattle Men's Chorus members sing with pride songs that have shaped their lives and all of ours.

Disney PRIDE in Concert features both soloists and personal stories sprinkled throughout to add personal connection to Disney's universal message of love and acceptance, making it a truly magical experience.

"This show is important for our chorus to perform because of the connection chorus members have formed to Disney songs over the years," said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Men's Chorus' artistic director. "This chorus sings with its heart in the songs and stories Disney PRIDE in Concert shares."

Just like all Seattle Men's Chorus performances, there is no shortage of fun for the audience as well. Disney PRIDE in Concert includes a call and response singalong of Cinderella's "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" you won't want to miss.

The show runs for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes including intermission. Tickets are available for purchase at SeattleChoruses.org.

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 200 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.