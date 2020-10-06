Seattle Accessibility Podcast OPENING DOORS Launches Season 1

Elizabeth and her guests shed light on how race and disability impact individual's access to arts and culture.

Seattle Cultural Accessibility Consortium in partnership with Jack Straw Cultural Center, launches a new podcast titled Opening Doors to address accessibility issues in arts and civic life.

It is hosted by SCAC founder Elizabeth Ralston and, for this first season, she will focus on the experiences Black Indigenous and People of Color have had in this region's arts and civic community. Through the course of these thought provoking 30- to 40-minute conversations, Elizabeth and her guests shed light on how race and disability impact individual's access to arts and culture.

Season two is currently in development.

The four episodes from season one feature:

Kameko Thomas: The Invisible DisabilityWriter, disabled black female veteran and founder of Vonem Creative Media LLC

Troy Coalman: How THEY see US / How WE see ourselves Gay, legally blind, bi-racial community advocate, motivational speaker and Director of Donor Impact at Wellspring Family Services

King Khazm: Where Art, Racism & Disability Intersect Japanese American artist, producer, educator and community organizer who, due to a spinal cord injury, operates from his wheelchair.

ChrisTiana Obeysumner: IntersectionalityBlack and Indigenous, queer, non-binary, and multiply- disabled CEO of Epiphanies of Equity, a social equity and disability justice consulting firm.

