STUART LITTLE Comes to Centerstage Theatre

All the charm, wisdom and joy of the E.B. White classic are captured in this delightful and fast-paced stage adaptation. The many adventures—both big and small—of Stuart Little are brought to life with laughter and fun!

Rating: General Audiences

This production features local actors Elliott Lovett as Stuart Little, Marisa-Clare Hissey as Mrs. Little, Nathan Cardenas as Mr. Little, Ashlyn Bagocius as Actor #3, and Rachel Ruby Squires as Actor #4.

Stuart Little is a A TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) Show, and is adapted by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by E.B. White. This show is directed by Niclas Olson and Sarah Ross serves as stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $36 in advance (online or over the phone) and $39 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

