STG Presents Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN at The Moore

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) presents Manual Cinema's "Frankenstein" for one night only. This performance is part of STG's 2022/23 Performing Arts Series.

Love, loss, and creation merge in unexpected ways as Manual Cinema presents its thrilling version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein. The Chicago-based performance collective imaginatively combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, sound effects, and live music in haunting shows like nothing else you've ever seen. Manual Cinema stitches together the classic tale of Frankenstein with the biography of the original novel's author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected story about the beauty and horror of creation. The real-life and fictional narratives of Shelley, Victor Frankenstein, and Frankenstein's monster expose how family, community, and education shape personhood - or destroy it by their absence.

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 7:30 PM

Doors at 6:30 PM

Where: The Moore Theatre

1932 2nd Avenue in Downtown Seattle

Tickets: $32.50 (not including fees)

Click here to purchase tickets.

Reserved Seating; All Ages Event