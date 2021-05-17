STG Announces ELEVATE: A Night Of Performance + Community Conversation

Produced by STG's Education & Community Engagement department, ELEVATE is a showcase of Black and Brown voices uplifting one another through the art of spoken word. This project will share untold and unseen work centered around local and national historical events, the impact of systemic racism and individuals challenging racist ideologies. Most importantly, ELEVATE is the celebration and empowerment of the people. This event is created for the community, by the community.

Join us as this virtual evening of raw, bold, breathtaking performances from poets of all ages, presentations by a historian, and celebrations of unsung heroes who have paved the way will be followed by a community conversation. All are invited to witness the intricate and creative program for free on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 6:30 pm PT . RSVP to participate in the community conversation that will follow the program, focusing on the creative process and issues affecting the artists and communities represented.

The team behind this project is led by Creative Director Shakiah Danielson, Project Manager Den'ea Simone and Videographer Rachel McKinney. ELEVATE mentors include: Nakeya Isabell, spoken word artist and Case Manager and Success Coordinator at Cleveland High School; Tia-Nache Yarbrough, educator and spoken word artist; Aaron Reader, practitioner, poet, activist and educator; and Kyle Danielson, spoken word artist. Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, historian and President of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State (BHS), provided information and support.

Young spoken word artists have worked with our mentors to create pieces based on learned history, current events and issues affecting them and their communities. ELEVATE performers include:

Anderson Williams, a 14-year-old honor roll student at Seattle Academy;Deasia Gordon, an 11-year-old honor roll student at Rainier Valley Leadership Academy;Denasia Gordon, a 14-year-old honor roll student at Rainier Valley Leadership Academy;Emmanuel Brannon, an 11th grader at Franklin High with a passion for supporting other BIPOC youth through his non-profit;Estrella Gonzales-Sanders, a 12-year-old dynamic, well-versed professional dancer and honor roll student at Nelsen Middle School;Gianni Johnson, a 19-year-old writer, rapper and producer attending Seattle Central Community College;Harlem Yarbrough, an 11-year-old student at SAAS;Harmony Dexheimer, a 15-year-old from Tahoma High who is passionate about theatre and dance;Jaci Graise, a 13-year-old Tr3yCity AAU basketball player from Meeker Middle School;Jazzmin Barret, a 14-year-old honor roll student and poet at Seattle Middle College on the University of Washington campus;Madison Bryant, a 15-year-old dancer and student at Renton Prep;Maya Michelle Russell, a 13-year-old actress and student at Lake Washington Girl's Middle School;Nyshae Griffin, a 14-year-old aspiring entertainer and honor roll scholar at Rainier Valley Leadership Academy; andRahma Mohammed, an 18-year-old Iraqi poet and co-president of Youth Activists for Systematic Change, who is also a high school senior at Chief Sealth International High School.

ELEVATE is sponsored by Boeing, Starbucks and Amazon.