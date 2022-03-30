SELLING KABUL Announced On Stage At Seattle Rep Next Month

Seattle Rep will introduce its audiences to its 20x30 program's commissioned playwright Sylvia Khoury with its production of Selling Kabul opening next month.

Directed by Seattle's Valerie Curtis-Newton (Seattle Rep: Nina Simone: Four Women; Seattle Rep New Directions Commission), Seattle Rep's production of Selling Kabul will be performed in the Leo K. Theater and begin previews on April 22 with opening night on April 27. Single tickets and digital access may be purchased online at SeattleRep.org, or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2224.

Selling Kabul celebrated its World Premiere production in 2019 at Williamstown Theatre Festival and was a 2021 recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. This play tells the intense story of the human cost of refugee policy and the oft-overlooked legacy of America's longest war. Featuring performances from Yousof Sultani (The Repertory Theater of St Louis: The Gradient; ), Susaan Jamshidi (Goodman Theatre, Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep), Fatima Wardak (Seattle Rep: A Thousand Splendid Suns), and Barzin Akhavan (Seattle Rep: Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night).

"This play speaks to our collective shame as Americans both through its content and its continued relevance today," Khoury explained in a previous statement. "What it depicts is an uncomplicated injustice: an American promise broken and a series of Afghan lives ruined. As a first-generation American, I am intimately acquainted with the promise and hope of living and working in this country. What is less often discussed is the uglier side to this American dream-particularly when it's falsely dangled in front of you, and the pursuit of it puts you in danger. This felt urgent to write, half a decade ago, because a play can depict-in a way that the news cannot fully embody-the devastating, far-reaching consequences of American policies abroad."

The creative team for Selling Kabul includes Sylvia Khoury (Playwright), Valerie Curtis-Newton (Director), Lex Marcos (Scenic Designer), Dina El-Aziz (Costume Designer), Geoff Korf (Lighting Designer), D.R. Amromin (Sound Designer), Jeffrey K. Hanson (Stage Manager), and Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Consultant).

For the most up-to-date information about what to expect during your visit to Seattle Rep, please visit >> https://www.seattlerep.org/plan-your-visit/covid-protocols/