Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Seattle Rep

Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Seattle Rep

The critically acclaimed show comes to Seattle, right when we need it.

Seattle News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Seattle Rep
Cassie Beck in What the Constitution Means to Me
at Seattle Rep.
Photo credit: Bronwen Houck

The problem with a one person show, Dear Readers, or even a mostly one-person show is that often the author can tend to ramble. They get lost in their own exorcising of whatever demons they're trying to get out and go on tangent after tangent. Heidi Schreck, author of "What the Constitution Means to Me", currently playing at the Seattle Rep, even references it herself. However, Schreck manages to take those seeming tangents and gracefully pull that thread connecting them all and bring them all together creating a wholly impactful and provocative show that will stick with you long after you leave the theater.

Now, I should mention that on Broadway, Schreck performed her own work. And why wouldn't she as the piece is a reflection and recreation of her high school days travelling around to give presentations on, you guessed it, the constitution. She didn't do it purely for love but also for the prize money, which she says paid her way through college. But now, Schreck has passed the baton of her work onto Cassie Beck who portrays Schreck as this, as the title says, is about what this all means to her. She delves into her own ancestry as a touchstone for the rights afforded by the Constitution, even as those details get a quite raw and personal.

But that's why the show worked and continues to work as well as it does. It's not just a lecture on our Constitution and how it relates to today but also a fascinating journey into the world of this woman who has come to grips with how the thing she loved for so many years has also failed her so many times. But beyond her story, and this is where the brilliance of the tour of this show comes into play, we get a peek into the stories of those involved with the tour now. Beck bares her own soul on her experiences with the laws of our country as she, eventually, breaks the fourth wall and steps out of Cassie's persona and into her own. Similarly, the character of the Legionnaire, the moderator of the "competition" who mostly acts as a sounding board, steps forward as the actor playing him, Gabriel Mann, and delivers his own personal story. Plus, there are Leah Scott and Mara Gonzalez Moral, two young actors/debaters who alternate nights as a final bit of real competition for Beck as they attempt to defend or upend our current system of governance. And Scott too (the young debater on the night I saw it) brings in her own personality and story to the piece. All this makes this show an ever changing and living entity. Kind of like the Constitution.

But the show is 90% Beck, and she manages the pace beautifully. She's engaging with tons of presence and keeps the audience right in the palm of her hand from the first moment. It's not an easy feat to carry a show all on your own and she does it with seeming ease. And as for the visitors to her world, Marin and Scott add some well-timed variation and fun to the evening keeping the show from being that aforementioned lecture.

As directed by the original Broadway director, Oliver Butler, this is a master work of information delivered with a spoonful of sugar of emotion and comedy. And beyond that, Schreck's work gives us some insight into our own history that we may not know or maybe just don't like to recognize, but we should. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give "What the Constitution Means to Me" a truly fascinating and fun YAY+. A stunning work that we're lucky to get to see in town.

"What the Constitution Means to Me" performs at the Seattle Rep through October 23rd. For tickets or information visit them online at www.seattlerep.org.





From This Author - Jay Irwin

         Born and raised in Seattle, WA, Jay has been a theater geek for years.  He attends as many shows as he can around the country and loves taking in new exciting... (read more about this author)


Review: CLOUD TECTONICS from Sound Theatre Company And EarthseedReview: CLOUD TECTONICS from Sound Theatre Company And Earthseed
September 25, 2022

Dear Readers, I am a sucker for both a sweet love story and even more so when we mix in a little magical realism. Movies like “Amelie” or plays like “O Lovely Glowworm, or Scenes of Great Beauty” are some of my favorites. So, something like Jose Rivera’s “Cloud Tectonics”, currently playing at 12th Avenue Arts from Sound Theatre Company and Earthseed, should be right up my alley. And while I find it a sweet little love story, I have to emphasize the “little”. There’s not a whole lot to it. But then, that works well since it's only an intermissionless 90 minutes.
Review: THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at The 5th Avenue TheatreReview: THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION at The 5th Avenue Theatre
September 23, 2022

The Griswolds’ have been to Wally World, they’ve visited family for Christmas, and they’ve nearly destroyed Europe on their vacations. And now, they’ve loaded up the Wagon Queen Family Truckster and are hitting Broadway in the new musical at the 5th Avenue Theatre, “The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation”. Are the Griswolds ready for Broadway? No. And by the Griswolds’ I mean the characters as well as this show. But just like the Griswolds the show does grow and with a little bit of work (or a lot of work) they and it just might make it on the Great White Way.
Review: CHOIR BOY at ACT TheatreReview: CHOIR BOY at ACT Theatre
September 22, 2022

Dear Readers, I’m going to set the “Way Back Machine” to 2011 where I was first introduced to the works of playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney as the Seattle Rep had produced his stunning “The Brothers Size”, a show that hit me so hard in the gut that I think about it to this day. And while I was still reeling from it in 2012, he presented his astounding “Choir Boy” at the Royal Court Theatre in London. Eventually it made its way to Broadway in 2019 to a huge outpouring of critical acclaim. Sadly, I missed that run but then ACT announced they would be bringing it to Seattle … in 2020. Yup, you guessed it. It didn’t happen then thanks to the pandemic. But now, thanks to the theatre gods, ACT, in conjunction with the 5th Avenue Theatre, have made good on their promise of presenting this amazing work and let me tell you, it was worth the wait.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Village TheatreReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Village Theatre
September 18, 2022

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s “Little Shop of Horrors” is arguably one of those near perfect musicals. I will argue with you on this from now until the plants take over the earth as it remains my absolute favorite. But it needs to be done right. That’s not to say it needs to be done the same way every time. One of the best productions I saw was a modern retelling set in a real skid row. But this B-movie sci-fi adaptation needs to have that humor, that crispness, and that bite to make it work. And while the current production from Village Theatre has some wonderful performances and voices, it suffers from a lack of pace and that crispness and bite to take it from a fun show to a killer one.
Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Seattle RepReview: WHERE WE BELONG at Seattle Rep
September 15, 2022

The history of colonization of indigenous lands in this country and other countries is a sensitive subject that many shy away from. But then to look at it from the viewpoint of those that have been displaced goes a long way to recognizing the issues and keep them from continuing. Madeline Sayet and her amazing play “Where We Belong”, currently playing at the Seattle Rep gives a wonderful insight into this topic and specifically her viewpoint and how it affected her and her Mohegan culture.