Review: SIX at The Paramount Theatre

The Ex-Wives have arrived in Seattle

By: Jul. 13, 2023

The cast of the North American Tour of Six.
Photo credit: Patrick Gray

Dear Readers, The Queens have arrived at the Paramount with the North American Tour of “Six” and attention must be paid to these divas.  Maybe you’ve seen bits on late night shows or performances on the Tonys but there’s nothing like catching this Tony winning show live.

If you’re not familiar, c’mon, it’s history!  It’s the six wives of Henry VIII.  But rather that being reduced to “just one line in a stupid rhyme”, they’ve come to share with us their own stories about their lives (and sometimes deaths) with Henry.  As the show begins, they are reduced to the very basic parts of their tales, “Divorced, Beheaded, Died, Divorced, Beheaded, Survived”.  But then we really get to know these Queens through songs and styles that emulate their own Queendom.

First there’s Queen #1, Catherine of Aragon (Khaila Wilcoxon) who brings some Beyonce vibes in telling her tale.  Next up is the infamous Anne Boleyn (Storm Lever) who delivers her story a la Avril Lavigne or Lily Allen.  Then there’s Jane Seymour (played by the originator of “Jane Seymour” from the original London company of “Six”, Natalie Paris) who claims she’s the only one he truly loved and gives her heartbreaking tale in a ballad reminiscent of Adele.

At the halfway point we’re taken to Germany to catch up with Anne of Cleves (Olivia Donalson) who gives us a little Nicki Minaj or Rhianna in sharing how Henry was upset she didn’t look just like her picture.  Then we get a little Ariana Grande or Britney Spears action with the second of the beheaded ladies, Katherine Howard (Courtney Mack).  And finally, we have Catherine Parr (Gabriela Carrillo), who was with Henry until his end and who’s number is more like an Alicia Keys kind of thing.

Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour in the
North American Aragon Tour of Six.
Photo credit: Patrick Gray

With its rock concert setting complete with dazzling light shows and smoke machines, and a kick ass all female band dubbed “The Ladies in Waiting”, this show is simply a big ball of fun.  But what keeps it from simply being a listicle of “The Wives of Henry VIII” belting their faces off, is the brilliance in the writing from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.  Yes, each Queen gives her account but it’s all under the guise of a competition, who had the worst time with Henry.  And rather than getting the narrative from the man who caused their grief, we get the actual history from the point of view of the ladies who demand we see them more than just six footnotes in his history.  And we do get the history as each of the songs are cleverly loaded with all the facts, making this not only a blast but a learning experience.  And with a tight 80-minute run time, you’ll be in and out and blown away in no time.

But it’s this tight ensemble who sell this experience and make it the hit that it is.  Each one of them is a total pop diva in her own right and owns the stage on her turn but when put together, they show just how hot a girl group can be.  And in their fabulous jewel-toned, Tudor-esque costumes from Gabriella Slade, you get a visual feast as well as an auditory one. 

By the end, you’re sure to have your favorite Queen.  I know I’m partial to Anne of Cleves and Katherine Howard.  But no matter who you’re rooting for, you will have a royal time with this one, I’m sure.  And that’s why, with my three-letter rating system, I give “Six” at the Paramount a Queenly WOW.  This is one show you don’t want to miss. 

“Six” performs at the Paramount through July 23rd.  For tickets or information, visit Seattle Theatre Group online at www.stgpresents.org.




Review: SIX at The Paramount TheatreReview: SIX at The Paramount Theatre
