Review: CRIMSON AND CLOVER at The Can Can

Shadou Mintrone, Jasmine Jean Sim, and

Travis Guerin in Crimson and Clover

at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

The Can Can has never been one to shy away from sexual boundaries. Hell, emcee Jonathan Betchtel will flirt with anyone he lays his eyes on. But now with their new show, “Crimson and Clover”, they’ve ventured into their first unabashedly queer storyline, still with their usual sparkle and humor. And the result is, of course, another deliciously sexy winner.

In this one we’re in Hoovertown, Florida and we’re greeted by the scantily clad law enforcers of the town, Sherriff Daryl (Betchtel) and his deputy Clover (Tori Gresham). They’re determined to keep the peace in Hoovertown but the El Dorado gang, with their leader Crimson (Jasmine Jean Sim) and the twins Daisy and Duke (Shadou Mintrone and Travis Guerin), has sauntered in to stir up trouble. Can Daryl and Clover catch these racy outlaws? And why does Clover get all weak in the knees each time she encounters Crimson?

This new show written by Chris Pink and Jonathan Betchtel and with music by Pink and Pezzner is yet another in a long line of fabulousness from The Can Can. Certainly more on the fun side, “Crimson and Clover” shows how their shows are so much more than just pretty, naked people on stage. I mean, they are pretty, and they do get fairly naked, but with their engaging and often hilarious stories as a throughline, not to mention amazing singers and dancers, stunning choreography from Fae Pink, and delightfully glitzy and see through costumes from Mintrone, they always bring their shows a cut above the rest. And I must mention their lighting and projections from Robbie Matos and Vicente T Capala III which are always great but showed up with some extra wonderfulness this time around with some fun shadow play and on curtain animation.

But it’s this sexy cast that brings it all home and makes these evenings some of the best nights out in Seattle. Betchtel is once again on hand as our emcee and guide through this naughty storyline but this time his deputy, Gresham, is here to help. Starting off the show with some hilarious banter, they set the tone of uproarious fun perfectly. And I must mention how great it was to see Gresham get to stretch her comedic chops as the unstable deputy. Then comes the eye-popping dance with our outlaws showing just how they rob banks in their own special way, not to mention giving us the sexiest jail break ever. And that’s just the start of a fantastic evening.

Of course, Mintrone contorts and writhes about deliciously but now joined by new dancer Guerin. OK, well new to me. I’ve sadly been away from The Can Can for a bit and missed this classically trained ballet dancer’s debut. His moves are nothing short of sublime, and yes, he looks quite good in a G-string and chaps. And so, pairing him with Mintrone, especially in their dance of the psychedelic cacti, is a thing of beauty to behold. Guerin is a welcome addition to the crew.

And then there’s our singers. Sim and Grisham are always brilliant but when we put them together, especially as star crossed lovers with a penchant for 70s and 80s heart ballads, just hold onto your butts. Both had those insane moments as their belts rattled through the rafters, delighting our ears and breaking our hearts. If that weren’t enough of a gift for us, then Sim emerged in a sultry red dress to blow us all away with the best rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” I think I’ve ever heard. Side note to Artistic Director Chris Pink, we need an entire album of Sim’s solos. Seriously, just shut up and take my money!

Basically, just another evening of greatness from the incredible folks at The Can Can. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give “Crimson and Clover” at The Can Can a “Damn I’ve missed you weirdos” YAY+. Whether for a special event, out of town friends and family, or simply a night out, The Can Can is where you want to be.

“Crimson and Clover” performs at The Can Can through September 17th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.