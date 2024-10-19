News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

R&B Legend, Bettye LaVette Comes To Vashon Center For The Arts

The performance will be held on November 22.

By: Oct. 19, 2024
R&B Legend, Bettye LaVette Comes To Vashon Center For The Arts Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

An Intimate Evening with Bettye Lavette will play Vashon Center for the Arts on November 22, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $55-65 at www.vashoncenterfothearts.org.

LATEST NEWS

R&B Legend, Bettye LaVette Comes To Vashon Center For The Arts
Review: MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING at ACT
LUCIDITY Makes West Coast Premiere in November
Whidbey Island Nourishes Hosts Fundraiser at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

With a career that spans over 60 years, Bettye Lavette is a “Soul Survivor.” She burst onto the Detroit scene in 1962 with her single My Man—He's a Loving Man. Her single climbed to #7 on the R&B charts as she was signed to Atlantic Records and sent on tour with the legendary Ben E King, Clyde McPhatter, and another newcomer, Otis Redding.

Her 2024 LP, LaVette! has earned her a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” (we'll be rooting for her on February 24, 2025)!

Bettye had an eventful summer opening for the Rolling Stones on their HACKNEY DIAMONDS TOUR '24 in front of 60,000 fans packed into Chicago's Soldier Field. This winter she's changing gears to visit Vashon Center for the Arts for An Intimate Evening with Betty LaVette. This is sure to be a special night not to be missed!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.


SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP













Videos