R&B Legend, Bettye LaVette Comes To Vashon Center For The Arts

An Intimate Evening with Bettye Lavette will play Vashon Center for the Arts on November 22, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $55-65 at www.vashoncenterfothearts.org.

With a career that spans over 60 years, Bettye Lavette is a “Soul Survivor.” She burst onto the Detroit scene in 1962 with her single My Man—He's a Loving Man. Her single climbed to #7 on the R&B charts as she was signed to Atlantic Records and sent on tour with the legendary Ben E King, Clyde McPhatter, and another newcomer, Otis Redding.

Her 2024 LP, LaVette! has earned her a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” (we'll be rooting for her on February 24, 2025)!

Bettye had an eventful summer opening for the Rolling Stones on their HACKNEY DIAMONDS TOUR '24 in front of 60,000 fans packed into Chicago's Soldier Field. This winter she's changing gears to visit Vashon Center for the Arts for An Intimate Evening with Betty LaVette. This is sure to be a special night not to be missed!

