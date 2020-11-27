Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents Digital Production of THE NUTCRACKER

Join Pacific Northwest Ballet's favorite holiday tradition from the comfort of home. Stream this archival performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® with the unique-to-Seattle scenery and costumes by Ian Falconer and immerse yourself in a candy-filled dreamland.

Streaming starts on December 18, 2020 and on December 11, 2020 for Digital Performance Plus ticket buyers.

Learn more at http://www.pnb.org/nutcracker.

Digital Access includes:

Unlimited viewing of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® - available December 18-26, 2020.

Digital Plus includes:

Extended viewing window! Unlimited viewing of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker® - available December 11-26, 2020!

PLUS, digital extras including:

Olivia's reading list

Gallery of costume sketches by Ian Falconer

Videos of dancers discussing roles, e.g., Mouse King, Sugar Plum Fairy, Mother Ginger, Clara, Fritz

Enjoy even more ballet including five repertory programs beginning with November's Rep 2, access to interviews, films and extra performances when you become a Digital Season Subscriber! Join us for the remainder of our season for only $155, a savings of 20%.

