Nationally Recognized Professional Arts Training Program Now Accepting Applications For Paid Apprentice Opportunities

Seattle Rep today announced that its Professional Arts Training Program will return for the December 2021-June 2022 programming season after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Geared toward individuals interested in a professional arts career path, the PATP offers participants a paid opportunity to strengthen their skills and talents with real-world training in the theater and performing arts from professionals in the industry. Available are Apprenticeships in Stage Management (two positions), Directing/Casting, Directing/Literary, Production Management, Lighting Design, Development (fundraising), and Youth Engagement. For details visit Seattle Rep at SeattleRep.org/PATP.

Seattle Rep Apprentices undertake responsibilities as members of the Seattle Rep teams, contribute ideas, participate in department and staff meetings, and complete projects under the guidance of their supervisors. They also participate in professional workshops and seminars, which provide contact with theater staff, guest artists, and members of the Seattle arts community. Staff members guide the work of each Apprentice to help prepare them for a career in professional theater.

"Seattle Rep's Professional Arts Training Program has remained one of the most recognized theater immersion programs in a regional theater setting for over 35 years," PATP coordinator Blanca Chavez said. "Seattle Rep's Artistic Director Braden Abraham went through this program in addition to many others who have gone on to work in professional theaters and art institutions across the country. Some participants have even gone on to apply their PATP experience to fields outside of the performing arts industry. PATP is not just a learning opportunity for the Apprentices, but a chance to collaborate and be a crucial member of the Seattle Rep team in the rehearsal room, season planning, and beyond."

In addition to hands-on training in their chosen field, Apprentices have the opportunity to participate in cohort activities to build relationships within the Apprentice class, as well as to attend seminars with industry professionals to gain an overview of how departments collaborate at the regional theater level. These seminars also introduce Apprentices to the Seattle theater scene and help them gain an understanding of how different-sized organizations work.

Seattle Rep accepts applications from around the country and from people of all walks of life. To learn more or submit an application, please visit: SeattleRep.org/PATP.

Application Deadline: All PATP applications are due Thursday, September 23 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Duration: Seattle Rep's 2021/22 season runs from December 2021 - June 2022. PATP Apprenticeship contract start/end times and hours vary per Apprenticeship opportunity, but most require 40 hours/week up to 20 weeks, with some sabbatical time.

Compensation: All Apprenticeships pay $17/hour

Age Requirements: Must be 18 years or older to participate

Housing: Housing is not included in the Apprenticeship opportunity

Previous experience requirements: No college degree required; some Apprenticeships have specific skill requirements

Apprentices should expect to be onsite. Seattle Rep's evolving COVID safety protocols will be followed.

APPRENTICESHIP TIMELINE

August 12-September 23, 2021: Each application will be reviewed by apprenticeship supervisors and the top candidates will be contacted for interviews by the end of October 2021.

November: Offers will be made by mid-November and all applicants will receive notice by the end of November 2021.

December 2021-June 2022: Program duration

Seattle Rep's renowned Professional Arts Training Program has been preparing theater artists and administrators from around the country for over 35 years. Our Apprentices are bright, diverse, self-motivated individuals with basic training and experience in theater and the performing arts who are committed to strengthening their skills and talents. They are effective communicators with an enthusiasm for community building and self-discovery. And they go on to work at the country's top organizations (including right here at Seattle Rep).