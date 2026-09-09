NANAY to Have World Premiere From Pork Filled Productions in Seattle

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Pork Filled Productions, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, will present the world premiere of Nanay, by Molly Olis Krost, directed by Alyza DelPan-Monley, October 30 through November 14, Thursdays through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with Sunday matinees at 2 pm, at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave. S, in Seattle's International District).

Angela arrives to congratulate her twin sister on her new baby, but instead finds Eve 'coexisting' with a Filipino demon infamous for their hunger of all things fetus. Does Angela believe Eve's claims that all is well with her new relationship? Nanay, a new play by Molly Olis Krost, incorporates Filipino mythology and tradition to explore our pre-colonial relationship with sister-hood, loss, and mothering.

According to director DelPan-Monley, 'As twins, Angela and Eve's paths diverge in how they handle the loss of their nanay, where they seek a sense of home, and how they contextualize the memories from their formative years. Two sisters grown distant, are struggling to reconnect. Much like the Manananggal, the mythical aswang who severs their body in half, burying their legs so their torso can fly, Nanay asks what we leave behind in order to move forward, and what it takes to feel complete.

'We are looking forward to having you with us. Whether you are deeply immersed in Filipinx folklore or don't know how to pronounce 'ube,' I believe that there is a part of this story that you will relate to. Equal parts quippy sit-com and cryptic dreamscape, this play has a little something to share for everyone. '

'After a famine for Filipino plays (only eight in 45 years[1] ),' says PFP executive director Roger Tang, 'there's a feast in Seattle this fall, with Anamaria Guerzon's BLOOD/SUCKER and Coco Justino's Rat Cage. And that's on top of other Seattle debuts of award winning Asian American works like Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady at ArtsWest, (Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील) at Seattle Public and Seayoung Yim's Jar of Fat at Theatre Battery; it's like dim sum table for Puget Sound audiences this fall.'

Molly Olis Krost's Nanay was a semi-finalist for the National Playwrights Conference and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. Their plays have been performed or are forthcoming at Magic Theatre, Z Space, San Francisco Playhouse, PlayGround, The Parsnip Ship, Awesome Theatre, Clutch Productions, MaArte Theatre Collective, Ain't I A Woman Playfest, and SOMArts Cultural Center. They hold an MFA in Playwriting from San Francisco State University and BA's in Classical Civilizations and Theater and Performance Studies from UC Berkeley.

The Nanay cast is Ays Garcia as Angela, Mario Orallo as Manananggal, and Alanah Pascual as Eve. Understudies are Mayari Layson Roy, Angeline Nguyen and Naleisha Pedro-Rabena.

Design crew for Nanay includes Andrea Castillo (composer), Adair MacCormack (co-scenic designer/builder), Lily N. Nguyen (co-scenic designer/builder), Corinne Park-Buffelen (costume design), Jack Bateman-Iino (prop design), Josh Valdez (sound design), Junfu (Albert) Chen (lighting design), AJ Stern (co-production manager), Omar Faust (co-production manager) and Michael Latham (stage manager).

Producing team includes Alanah Pascual, Matt Dela Cruz, Kendall Uyeji and Roger Tang.

Nanay is rated PG-13 for mild profanity, issues of grief and loss, monsters (real and imaginary). Tickets are Name-Your-Price (beginning at $7+ $3 venue fee) and are available at https://nanay.click4tix.com.

The oldest Asian American Theatre Group in the Pacific Northwest, Pork Filled Productions is an award-winner theatre company that centers Asian American artists to imagine fantastical, inclusive and FUN universes. Through genres of science fiction, noir, fantasy, steampunk and more, PFP envisions bright universes informed by diverse experiences and perspectives, with larger-than-life characters. PFP is supported by 4Culture, ArtsWA, ArtsFund, the Allen Family Philanthropies, and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

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