MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL & LYDIA AND THE TROLL World Premieres & More Announced for Seattle Rep 2022/23 Season

Seattle Rep has announced its complete 2022/23 season made up of plays filled with life-changing journeys and personal odysseys of transformation that will serve to remind us that we are often at our best when we can gather to share experiences together. The season features Where We Belong, What The Constitution Means To Me, the world premiere Seattle Rep commission Mr. Dickens and His Carol, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, Metamorphoses, Between Two Knees, Is This a Room, and the Seattle Rep world premiere commission Lydia and the Troll. Season subscriptions are on sale now at SeattleRep.org and through Seattle Rep's Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

"We are thrilled to share our plans for next season at Seattle Rep," said Artistic Director Braden Abraham. "The line up includes singular new voices, two world premiere productions of Seattle Rep commissions, adaptations of affecting novels, a modern retelling of a classic, and award-winning new plays that speak directly to the time in which we are living. With eight shows offered between the Leo K. and newly renovated Bagley Wright Theater, we are getting ready for another exciting season of productions and programs that reflect and elevate the cultural depth and breadth of our region."

ABOUT THE NEW SEASON

Seattle Rep opens its new season with Where We Belong, an exhilarating solo show that follows an indigenous theater-maker's journey across geographic borders, personal history, and cultural legacies, in search of a place to belong. The season continues with playwright Heidi Schreck's award-winning What the Constitution Means to Me. This boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Next is the world premiere of Mr. Dickens and His Carol, a new play adapted for the stage from Samantha Silva's critically acclaimed novel, poised to be a new holiday classic. In 2023, audiences can look forward to the stage adaptation of the New York Times bestselling young adult novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, a wildly popular story about remaining true to who you are. The season continues with Metamorphoses, a daring and intimate new production based on Ovid's epic poems of transformation. The first play by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s (the creators of "Reservation Dogs") is next with Between Two Knees, an outrageously funny and wickedly subversive intergenerational tale of familial love, loss, and connection. A New York Times Critics' Pick comes next with the thriller Is This a Room. Award-winning playwright Tina Satter unfolds a true story about a former intelligence specialist confronted by what it means to have honor in this day and age. The season closes with Justin Huertas' highly anticipated new musical, Lydia and the Troll. Inspired by fantasy and folklore, yet grounded in Seattle's landscape and landmarks, this world premiere musical is the second Seattle Rep commission in this new season.

Please find the complete season details below:

The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company Production of

WHERE WE BELONG

by Madeline Sayet

Directed by Mei Ann Teo

Leo K. Theater - September 8-October 9, 2022

An indigenous theater-maker journeys across geographic borders, personal history, and cultural legacies, in search of a place to belong.

Executive Producers Victoria Lang and Ryan Bogner for Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

In Association with Folger Shakespeare Library

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

by Heidi Schreck

Directed by Oliver Butler

Bagley Wright Theater - September 30-October 23, 2022

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL

World Premiere Commission

by Samantha Silva

Developed with and Directed by Braden Abraham

Bagley Wright Theater - November 25-December 23, 2022

Charles Dickens should be looking forward to Christmas. When his latest book is a flop, putting both his popularity and finances in peril, his publishers give him an ultimatum: write a Christmas book within a month or lose everything. Adapted for the stage from Samantha Silva's critically acclaimed novel, this tale set in the heart of Victorian England weaves a fictional take on Dickens' past, present, and future into a comedic and poignant new holiday classic.

I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER

By Isaac Gómez

Based on the Novel by Erika L. Sánchez

Directed by Juliette Carrillo

Bagley Wright Theater - January 13-February 5, 2023

As she grieves the death of her older sister, Julia Reyes faces pressure to put her own dreams of becoming a writer on hold. She finds herself caught between her family's expectations and the less-than-perfect life she grapples with every day as a 15-year-old growing up in Chicago. A rich and poignant exploration of how to transcend your circumstances while remaining true to who you are.

METAMORPHOSES

by Sami Ibrahim, Laura Lomas, and Sabrina Mahfouz

Directed by Shana Cooper

Leo K. Theater - January 27-February 26, 2023

A daring and intimate new production inspired by Ovid's epic poems of transformation. This modern interpretation performed by a quartet of actors weaves together a collection of both well-known and rarely told myths that excavate the extremes of human experience through the purest forms of theatrical storytelling.

BETWEEN TWO KNEES

by The 1491s

Directed by Eric Ting

Leo K. Theater - March 3-26, 2023

The first play by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s-best known for the hit television series "Reservation Dogs"-takes audiences on a searing and absurdly funny series of vignettes through American history, centered on one family's account of their experiences from the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890 to the protests there in 1973.

In Association with Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Yale Repertory Theatre, and McCarter Theatre Center.

IS THIS A ROOM

Conceived & Directed by Tina Satter

By Special Arrangement with Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, and Matt Ross; Half Straddle; and Vineyard Theatre

Bagley Wright Theater - April 21-May 14, 2023

A true story still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former intelligence specialist named Reality Winner is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S. elections. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it means to have honor in this moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

LYDIA AND THE TROLL

World Premiere Commission

Book, Music & Lyrics by Justin Huertas

Co-created and Directed by Ameenah Kaplan

Additional Music and Music Production by Steven Tran

Bagley Wright Theater - May 5-June 4, 2023

Singer-songwriter Lydia feels held back. Maybe it's writer's block, maybe it's her not-so-perfect boyfriend. But when a mysterious stranger offers her the chance to change her life, she may end up sacrificing more than she ever imagined. Inspired by fantasy and folklore, yet grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks, actor and playwright Justin Huertas (Lizard Boy) conjures up Pacific Northwest magic in this intimate new world premiere musical.

ABOUT SEATTLE REP

Seattle Rep puts theater at the heart of public life. Founded in 1963 and winner of the 1990 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Seattle Rep is currently led by Artistic Director Braden Abraham and Managing Director Jeffrey Herrmann. Over a season and throughout the year, Seattle Rep collaborates with extraordinary artists to create productions and programs that reflect and elevate the diverse cultures, perspectives, and life experiences of the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Rep's nationally recognized programs include the New Play Program, Seattle Rep's Public Works, Youth Engagement programming, Pay What You Choose ticketing options, and numerous audience enrichment and engagement opportunities including post-play panels, discussions, and community events and presentations.

Seattle Rep has always been committed to supporting new work from playwrights, directors, composers, and more. Through extensive commissioning initiatives and its new play development lab, The Other Season, Seattle Rep offers artists the resources they need to bring the next great play to life. Recent and notable commissions that have been produced on Seattle Rep's stages include The Great Moment, Pullman Porter Blues, Lizard Boy, The Great Society, A Great Wilderness, and an adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Hound of the Baskervilles. Seattle Rep's recently-announced commissioning initiatives 20x30: Reimagining the Anthropocene and New Directions represent the largest, most sustainable, consistent, and robust commissioning programs in the theater's history.

