Liberty Theater will present A Christmas Carol as its winter musical, according to Waitsburg Times. The production is a reprise of their original production from 2011. The originally announced production of The Sound of Music will no longer take place.

Liberty Theater Manager Mike Ferrians said, "In light of changing plans and extenuating circumstances due to the unprecedented situation this year, this show will allow us comfortably to produce an old familiar favorite story, perfect for the holidays."

A Christmas Carol was developed for the stage from the Charles Dickens book by Ferrians and Brenda Henderson. The production is set to run November 12-December 5, 2020.

Auditions have yet to be scheduled and may need to be submitted by video. Further information will be released at a later date.

Read more on Waitsburg Times.

