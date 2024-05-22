Key City Public Theatre To Present New Works This Memorial Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Key City Public Theatrew will support new work and local artists this month with Sips & Scripts, PlayCraft Originals, and Improv-a-ganza.

If you have never experienced what it is to sit and watch new works of theatre development or be a part of a Q&A development session after a presentation, this is the kind of event for you! For so many, they have no idea how a piece of theatre is developed and crafted over time, so come check out the process behind the curtain and watch these gems go from these early developments to fully staged productions potentially on the Key City stage.

Sips & Scripts and PlayCraft Originals will have multiple presentation days from May 23 - 26 and Improv-a-ganza will play for ONE NIGHT ONLY on June 6 at 7:30pm. Improv-a-ganza will be pay what you can and is not appropriate for children, so plan an adult date night and come out! To see the rest of the new works of theatre being presented see below:

PlayCraft Originals: your behind-the-scenes look at potential plays for future seasons at KCPT. Road Work Ahead! Come see readings with a cast of actors (both new and familiar) as we delve into innovative work like you've never seen before.

The Wild Man of Wynoochee - Linda Dowdell (Music, Lyrics) and Jessica Welsh (Book, Lyrics) present a new musical about the Olympic Peninsula's notorious outlaw, John Tornow.

Bake To Alaska - It's time for the Bake to Alaska Gingerbread House Contest and Boat Race! Playwright David A. Natale serves us a simmering adventure story about family, devotion and loyalty for the farcical pressure cooker of our times.

Sips & Scripts: Three 10-Minute comedic plays by regional playwrights, accompanied by fun cocktails. The evening culminates with emcees Brendan Chambers & Denise Winter who lead the audience to choose one play to be shaken & stirred.

Telehealth Interruptus - Judith Glass Collins - Enter a distraught therapist, our guide to the realm of Teletherapy. The therapy client seems at times in control. And what is that howling in the background? Welcome to Teletherapy Interruptus, better known as "the cat zone."

Booty - Kat Agudo - When you're the son of the most terrifying pirate of the seven seas, how do you celebrate "becoming a man"? Prostitutes? Beer? Harpooning a whale? You come out and rock the boat.

Beautifully So - Brian Cern - In order to keep the romance alive, Christopher is searching for a one night stand. But, will his wife approve?

Further there will be scripts by Gin Hammond and Ana Maria Campoy commissioned for KCPT's WA Women's History Tour program. These plays illuminate real life stories of underrepresented voices whose work and community influence helped drive the Suffragist movement in WA state, leading to the right to vote for all women.

There is limited seating, so for tickets go to keycitypublictheatre.org before they are gone.

