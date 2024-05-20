Penguin Productions Reveals Summer Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Outdoors and in, lively and intimate, Penguin's vibrant summer lineup includes new scripts, new directors, and an emphasis on the now.

Dance Nation by Clare Barron is a dynamic, surreal Pulitzer Prize Finalist. The dark comedy centers the adolescent female experience, exploring pre-teen sexuality and mental health through an army of young competitive dancers plotting to take over the world. The show will perform on August 30 at the Center Theatre. Willa Barnett directs.

How do we - as victims and perpetrators - move forward after tragedies? Penguin Ambassador Alphie Alloway makes his solo directing debut with Israel Horowitz's Lebensraum, a wildly theatrical, piercingly intelligent play grounded in empathy that asks: What if Germany had promised six million Jews citizenship and employment in response to the Holocaust?

Penguin's Finding Trails festival returns for a 4th year with Finding Trails: On Wheels, centering youth playwrights and directors. Four teen playwrights will develop new short plays inspired by our relationships with public outdoor spaces, all the things with wheels we use in these spaces, and all the ways they're used. The teams will receive support from eight professional directing and playwriting mentors.

The plays will perform at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater on July 13 at 11am as part of the Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival, and the Mural Amphitheatre in Seattle Center on July 25 at 5pm as part of Artists at the Center.

