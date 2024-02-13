John Forno Is Dead 2024 Comedy Tour is Coming to Tacoma

On February 29th, 2024, Juan Forno, the second ever Latin Canadian born comedian to headline a comedy club in the United States, will be bringing his Comedy Tour, “John Forno is Dead” to Tacoma, WA. The tour will start in February and end in May appearing in cities and states across America including in Portland, OR for the Rip City Comedy Festival from May 2nd to May 4th.

Juan Forno is a comedian and the founder and owner of Craft Island Entertainment who has been touring Western Canada, telling jokes on stages since 2017. His set features topics such as his crazy family, to his unique perspective on what it's like to be a Latin / Caucasian man living in Alberta. Everything from his unapologetic nature when it comes to tough subjects, to his crowd work and interactions, leave his audiences laughing both on stage and as the host of Cerveza City and co-host of Brew Reviews N News on YouTube.

When: February 29th, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Where: The Glass Factory

1122 Market Street, Tacoma, WA

Tickets: $25

Co-Headliner: Robert "Ca$h" Moore

Special Guests: Joseph Gomez and Bree Real