Intiman Theatre Releases HOMECOMING Festival Performance Schedule

Intiman Theatre has released the full performance schedule for HOMECOMING Performing Arts Festival. On the final weekend of summer, Harvard Ave. between Pike and Pine in the heart of Capitol Hill will be transformed into this outdoor festival featuring over 100 artists!

The Saturday lineup will be headlined by BeautyBoiz featuring local drag and queer performers Arson Nicki, Bosco, Waxie Moon, Cherdonna Shinatra, Markeith Wiley, DJ Essex, LüChi, Betty Wetter, Tinashea Monét and many more. The Café Racer set for Saturday is Bread Pilot, AJ Suede, King Sheim. Emmett Montgomery will host a comedy hour featuring Howie Echohawk, El Sánchez, more. Additional performances on Saturday include: Velocity Dance Center; Bijoux; Baile Dior Studios; The Royal House of Noir; DJ play__pranks; and many more. At 6pm, Intiman and BECU will present the Angels in Seattle awards giving $1,000 checks to five local arts heroes.

The Sunday lineup will feature an evening headlined by all Black talent, including Ahamefule J. Oluo in concert. dani tirrell will debut a brand new choreographed piece titled "3" with David Rue, Nia-Amina Minor, marco farroni. BeautyBoiz will present Black Pride Celebration Live! with CarLarans, Archie, DaQween, more. The Café Racer set for Sunday is Beatrix Sky, Rat Paws, Ex-Florist. Emmett Montgomery's comedy hour will include Andy Iwancio, Kermet Apio, more. Additional performances on Sunday include: LANGSTON; Filthy FemCorps Street Band; Red Eagle Soaring; South End Stories; Unspoken Truths; and many more.

In addition to the performances, there will be food trucks, art vendors, and a beer garden with Life on Mars sponsored by Jack Daniel's.

The full schedule is now available. Festival passes and single day tickets range from $5-$105. A limited number of FREE FOR EVERYONE tickets will be available at the box office on the day of the festival. ASL interpretation for performances will be provided.

Visit INTIMAN.ORG to view the schedule, for more information, or to purchase tickets today.