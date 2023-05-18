Intiman Theatre Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

This season will delight, challenge, educate and celebrate audiences from every era of a shared 50 year history.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: LYDIA AND THE TROLL at The Seattle Rep Photo 2 Review: LYDIA AND THE TROLL at The Seattle Rep
Review: WOLF PLAY at ACT Photo 3 Review: WOLF PLAY at ACT
Sound Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Dates For the Seattle Premiere of COST OF LIVING Photo 4 Sound Theatre Company Reveals Cast and Dates For the Seattle Premiere of COST OF LIVING

Intiman Theatre has announced the production lineup for its upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration. This season will delight, challenge, educate and celebrate audiences from every era of a shared 50 year history. Intiman Member pre-sale tickets and group sales are now available, with general pre-sale starting June 15th.

First up is a touring presentation of Cindy of Arc, a funny, driven, unwavering punk rock musical about reproductive health rights written and performed by Cynthia Kaplan. The piece was a 2023 finalist for the prestigious Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater.

December will see the return of a treasured holiday tradition as we reimagine Black Nativity by Langston Hughes for todays' Seattle audiences. This will be an all-new production directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton featuring a city-wide gospel choir. For lovers of the classics, we offer a new adaptation of Maxim Gorky's The Lower Depths, co-produced and adapted by The Seagull Project. We will wrap up the season with the world premiere of The Lion Tells His Tale by Vida Oliphant Sneed. Delbert Richardson's American History Traveling Museum: The "Unspoken" Truths will come to life on stage as US history is told through the music, artifacts and experiences of African Americans.

The productions will take place at the Erickson Theatre and Broadway Performance Hall as part of Intiman's residency as the professional theatre-in-residence at Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. Students in Intiman's AA Degree emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice at the college will have the opportunity to intern on the productions as part of their lab credit hours, gaining valuable, hands-on job training working alongside union professionals.

Premium tickets for all productions are available now for Intiman Members at 30% off. Membership starts at just $8/month and offers discounts on all ticket purchases, access to pre-sales before the general public, invitations to special events like the annual Member Party and more. To learn more, become a Member, or to purchase your pre-sale tickets visit intiman.org.

Open access to premium seating will be available at the end of June, with general and discount tickets being released later in the year. Intiman will continue the FREE FOR EVERYONE access program this season, which provides free tickets for every performance. There are 10 free tickets for shows at the Erickson Theatre, and 20 at Broadway Performance Hall available on a first come, first served basis starting one hour before show time at the box office.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

Photos: First Look at NOIR At Can Can Photo
Photos: First Look at NOIR At Can Can

Get a first look at NOIR at Can Can!

An Original Tropical Western Musical CRIMSON AND CLOVER To Open At Can Can This Summer Photo
An Original Tropical Western Musical CRIMSON AND CLOVER To Open At Can Can This Summer

A new, original tropical western musical titled Crimson and Clover will open at Can Can in Seattle on June 29.

VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Reps LYDIA AND THE TROLL Photo
VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL

Get a first look as Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local playwright and composer Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy).

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Single Tickets On Sale Now Photo
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Single Tickets On Sale Now

Single show tickets are now on sale for Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's 2023 'Sizzling Summer Season'.


More Hot Stories For You

Intiman Theatre Announces 50th Anniversary CelebrationIntiman Theatre Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration
Photos: First Look at NOIR At Can CanPhotos: First Look at NOIR At Can Can
An Original Tropical Western Musical CRIMSON AND CLOVER To Open At Can Can This SummerAn Original Tropical Western Musical CRIMSON AND CLOVER To Open At Can Can This Summer
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Single Tickets On Sale NowSpokane Valley Summer Theatre Single Tickets On Sale Now

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL Video VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Briar/Rose
Theatre Off Jackson (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Tacoma Little Theatre (6/02-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Squirrel Plays
12th Ave Arts (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noir
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (3/30-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus in Fur
Theatre33 (6/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wolves
Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unnecessary Farce
Wade James Theatre (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Solaris
Book-It Repertory Theatre (6/14-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You