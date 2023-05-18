Intiman Theatre Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

Intiman Theatre has announced the production lineup for its upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration. This season will delight, challenge, educate and celebrate audiences from every era of a shared 50 year history. Intiman Member pre-sale tickets and group sales are now available, with general pre-sale starting June 15th.

First up is a touring presentation of Cindy of Arc, a funny, driven, unwavering punk rock musical about reproductive health rights written and performed by Cynthia Kaplan. The piece was a 2023 finalist for the prestigious Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater.

December will see the return of a treasured holiday tradition as we reimagine Black Nativity by Langston Hughes for todays' Seattle audiences. This will be an all-new production directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton featuring a city-wide gospel choir. For lovers of the classics, we offer a new adaptation of Maxim Gorky's The Lower Depths, co-produced and adapted by The Seagull Project. We will wrap up the season with the world premiere of The Lion Tells His Tale by Vida Oliphant Sneed. Delbert Richardson's American History Traveling Museum: The "Unspoken" Truths will come to life on stage as US history is told through the music, artifacts and experiences of African Americans.

The productions will take place at the Erickson Theatre and Broadway Performance Hall as part of Intiman's residency as the professional theatre-in-residence at Seattle Central College in Capitol Hill. Students in Intiman's AA Degree emphasis in Technical Theatre for Social Justice at the college will have the opportunity to intern on the productions as part of their lab credit hours, gaining valuable, hands-on job training working alongside union professionals.

Premium tickets for all productions are available now for Intiman Members at 30% off. Membership starts at just $8/month and offers discounts on all ticket purchases, access to pre-sales before the general public, invitations to special events like the annual Member Party and more. To learn more, become a Member, or to purchase your pre-sale tickets visit intiman.org.

Open access to premium seating will be available at the end of June, with general and discount tickets being released later in the year. Intiman will continue the FREE FOR EVERYONE access program this season, which provides free tickets for every performance. There are 10 free tickets for shows at the Erickson Theatre, and 20 at Broadway Performance Hall available on a first come, first served basis starting one hour before show time at the box office.