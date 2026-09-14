HAUNTING HOLIDAYS to Call for One-Page Play Submissions

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What happens when the holidays get haunted? The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College is inviting playwrights from Spokane and around the world to answer that question with submissions for the Third Annual Haunting Holidays One-Page Play Festival, taking place Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at SFCC's Spartan Theatre.

And when Spartan Theatre says 'holidays,' it means all of them.

A ghostly Thanksgiving dinner? A Valentine's Day date from beyond the grave? Something sinister lurking around Arbor Day? A terrifying Talk Like a Pirate Day? Playwrights are encouraged to interpret Haunting Holidays as broadly and creatively as they wish. New Year's Day, Halloween, Mother's Day, Independence Day, April Fools' Day, culturally significant celebrations, personal traditions and just about anything else worth putting on a calendar are all fair game.

The festival has quickly grown beyond the SFCC campus. Last year, Spartan Theatre received more than 100 submissions from playwrights around the world, bringing an international collection of voices together for an evening of very short, very imaginative theatre.

This year's festival is directed by Rebecca Cook, an SFCC Drama alum, adjunct instructor, longtime regional theatre and film artist, and President of IATSE Local 488. The project is designed not only to showcase new writing, but also to bring emerging and established playwrights into conversation with the students and artists who will bring their stories to life at SFCC.

Selected scripts will be presented live in a Reader's Theatre format, placing the emphasis on the writing, performers and storytelling. Plays must be only one page in length (approximately one to two minutes in performance)and each playwright may submit one script. Previously produced or published work is welcome, although scripts submitted to last year's festival are not eligible. Musicals will not be accepted.

There are no age, nationality or gender restrictions, and submissions are open to playwrights worldwide. Plays must be primarily in English, and strong language is permitted. Most importantly, there is no submission fee and no participation fee for selected playwrights. If a script is chosen, SFCC will handle all aspects of presenting the work; playwrights do not need to self-produce their plays or cover production costs.

Submission Information

The deadline to submit is October 11, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. PDT. Scripts should be submitted in MS Word or PDF format through the online submission form. Selected playwrights will be notified by November 25.

Submit a play to Haunting Holidays III:

Questions about submissions may be directed to Festival Director Rebecca Cook at <racook321@gmail.com>.

Haunting Holidays III is part of the 59th Season of the Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College, continuing nearly six decades of student-centered theatre-making and collaboration among students, faculty, alumni, professional artists and members of the wider community.

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