Gloom Be Gone! BOHEMIA And The Green Fairies Are Back

The illustrious Triple Door transforms into 1890s Prague in Bohemia, a story about love, classical music, art nouveau, green fairies and absinthe. Presented by Opal Peachey and Mark Siano, this musical combines live orchestral music from composers Antonín Dvořák and Frédéric Chopin, with original musical works by Mark Siano and Dayton Allemann.

The set and costumes are inspired by the art of Alphonse Mucha. Historic artists Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand interweave with fictional green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original musical theatre songs.

The show runs January 20 - 30, 2022 for 14 performances at the Triple Door. For tickets and information, call the Triple Door box office at (206) 838-4333 or visit their website at www.thetripledoor.net

The story centers around famous Bohemian composer Antonín Dvorák who has hit a wall prior to composing his magnum opus. In a move of desperation he turns to a bottle of absinthe for inspiration. In this whimsical and mystical dream cabaret, Dvorák is visited by the ghost of late composer Frédéric Chopin and a host of green fairies. Chopin and many other famous Bohemians guide Dvorák as they search for the true source of inspiration and grasp at artistic immortality.

"This is a special moment for the cast and crew and our audience as many of us are returning to the theatre for the first time in years" says creator Opal Peachey. "We're so excited to bring this fan favorite to the stage and take the whole production to another level."

An exciting new trio of performers joins the cast of Bohemia this year. Most notably, Miss Indigo Blue will take on the role of famous French actress Sarah Bernhardt which has already set the town buzzing with anticipation. Headmistress of the Academy of Burlesque and pioneering entrepreneur, Miss Indigo Blue won the highest International title for Burlesque performance, "Miss Exotic World" in 2011. Burlesque and literary star Onyx Asili will also join Bohemia in 2022 in the role of famous French author George Sand. Onyx is a core member of Noveltease Theatre where she has become renowned for her unique presentations of scholarly fantasies. Dancer, actor, musician, and singer Lia Lee joins the ensemble as the fairy Luna. Trained in London and now a rising star in Seattle's theatre scene, Lia Lee will be making her Triple Door debut both dancing, singing, and playing Rachmaninov live on the viola.

Safety notes: The Triple Door is following all Washington State and CDC guidelines. All guests must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test. Servers will be masked and patrons will be masked when not eating or drinking at their tables.

Traditional Absinthe service will be available in the VIP section of the Triple Door and served by the show's green fairies during intermission for those who wish to indulge. At the helm of the show is director Katy Tabb, the Gregory Award winning choreographer and renowned triple threat who returns to Seattle to stage Bohemia. Produced by and starring Mark Siano, director of the recent COVID-proof holiday sellout hit A Very Die Hard Christmas. Cafe Nordo star and co-executive producer Opal Peachey stars as Chopin - embodying both the famous historical figure and playing one Chopin's nocturnes live on The Triple Door's Grand Steinway piano.

For more information visit www.bit.ly/triplebohemia.