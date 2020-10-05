Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 19 to Go Online October 23

The days are getting darker and the puppeteers of Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam are here for you.

The days are getting darker and the puppeteers of Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam are here for you. The show aims to provide you with two creative and quirky hours of puppet based distraction.

Anchored by a handful of talented puppeteers from the Pacific Northwest, the next show also brings in friends from across the country. Fussy Cloud has been providing first-rate puppet variety cabarets for the fine adults of Seattle since 2011, but thanks to the magic of live streaming, you can enjoy Volume 19 wherever you are.

Hosted by Rebecca Mmm Davis

~ Artists Scheduled to Appear ~

Collective of Geniuses

Collective Unconscious Performance*

Dust in Your Eyes

Erin Chmela*

Gina Wilhelm

Robin Polfuss*

Sue Truman*

Teatro Calamari

Thistle Theatre

Trivia Puppet Company

Twisted Heart Puppet Works*

U.S Karagoz Theatre Company*

Vox Fabuli Puppets

West of Roan*

The Zoo Pack

*indicates an artist new to Fussy Cloud

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/FussyCloudPuppetSlam/

***recommended for adults only***

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam has been providing quality puppet shows for the fine adults of Seattle since 2011. Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam aims to promote the puppetry community and support the growth and exploration of both new and seasoned puppeteers in the Pacific Northwest through our ongoing performance series. From hilarious to heartbreaking to horrifying, every performance features a variety of fascinating short works by puppeteers from the Pacific Northwest (and beyond)! Funding made possible in part by the HBH fund. Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is fiscally sponsored by Shunpike.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You