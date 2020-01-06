Full Cast Announced for TRUE WEST at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep today announced complete casting for its revival of beloved playwright Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated story of sibling rivalry, True West. Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham directs the play, which is set to star Kevin Anderson (Seattle Rep's Last Of The Boys) and Zachary Ray Sherman (Seattle Rep debut) on the Bagley Wright stage. Single tickets are on sale now (starting at $17) and available through the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222 or online at SeattleRep.org.

In True West, two brothers from different walks of life clash while housesitting for their mother in a sweltering Los Angeles suburb. Often hailed as Shepard's masterpiece, True West was called "legendary" by The New Yorker and the 2019 Broadway revival earned a New York Times Critic's Pick nod.

Recognized as one of the greatest American Playwrights of his generation, director Braden Abraham had this to say about the late Sam Shepard: "He was the theater artist who most frequently showed us an America we recognized as our own - and, to a shocking degree, recognized more as our own with each passing decade. His plays manifest a country of accelerating disruption in which nothing is fixed or stable - not family, class, landscapes, or even an individual's personal identity."

Seattle Rep's production features the return of Kevin Anderson to the Bagley Wright stage, last seen in the 2018 production of Last of the Boys. He has starred in more than 30 film and television productions and over 30 stage productions worldwide from Steppenwolf (35-year ensemble member) to Broadway, Off-Broadway, Dublin, and London's West End. He has been nominated for a Tony Award (Death of a Salesman), Outer Critics Circle Award (Come Back Little Sheba), Golden Globe, Viewers for Quality Television, TV Critics Association Awards ("Nothing Sacred"), and has won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards (Death of a Salesman).

Anderson will be joined on stage by Portland, Oregon-born actor Zachary Ray Sherman in his Seattle Rep debut. His film credits include roles in "The Far Side of Jericho" and "Barbie's Kenny," with television credits ranging from "90210" and Netflix's "Everything Sucks!" and "Archies Final Project."

The complete cast of True West includes Kevin Anderson (Lee), Zachary Ray Sherman (Austin), Brandon J. Simmons (Saul), and Lori Larsen (Mom).

The complete creative team of True West includes Braden Abraham (director), Tim Mackabee (set designer), Deb Trout (costume design), Mikaal Sulaiman (sound designer and composer), Marcus Doshi (lighting designer).

True West

By Sam Shepard

Directed by Braden Abraham

Two brothers from different walks of life - one a successful screenwriter, the other a restless drifter - clash while housesitting for their mother in a sweltering Los Angeles suburb. This outlandishly funny and unsettling Pulitzer Prize-nominated comedy by acclaimed late playwright Sam Shepard gleefully detonates our misguided myths of family, identity, and the American Dream.

January 17 - February 16, 2019

Performance times: Tuesday-Sunday

Select Saturday, Sunday, and Wednesday matinees at 2:00 p.m. and evening performances at 7:30 p.m. (no matinees during previews)

Press invite night - January 22, 2019

Pay What You Choose dates - Jan 21, 26, 28, Feb 9, 11, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright Theater, located at Seattle Center at the corner of Second Ave. and Mercer St., Seattle, Washington

Start at $17 - ON SALE NOW

Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ may be purchased by calling 206.443.2224.

For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222 or toll-free at 877.900.9285, or go online at seattlerep.org

Pay What You Choose tickets can be purchased by phone (206.443.2222) for a minimum of $5 each or at the Seattle Rep Patron Services Office window for a minimum of $1 each by cash.





