FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOLUME 32: NEON NIGHTMARES to Open at Theatre Off Jackson
The event will feature performers including Tootsie Spangles, Shadow Girls Cult, The Salty Licks, and Kevin Michael Wesson.
Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam will return this October with Volume 32: Neon Nightmares, an evening of bizarre characters and twisted tales, where nothing is quite what it seems. They will present two nights of strange theatrical creations showcasing a wide variety of puppetry styles and storytelling techniques; a fever dream where performers are willing to follow their imaginations wherever they lead. Performances will run Friday, October 16th & Saturday, October 17th.
A rotating lineup of local and touring puppeteers will perform an evening of short-form acts that range from absurd to unsettling to unexpectedly heartfelt. Once again, this bright-lights-fueled nightmare is hosted by our own Goddess of Light: Tootsie Spangles.
The rest of our dream-dates-gone-wrong include:
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Shadow Girls Cult
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The Salty Licks
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Kevin Michael Wesson (Chicago, IL)
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Works of Gina's
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Clockwork People
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Max Farolan & Gwen Roberts
Each Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is a collection of short-form puppet performances, meaning no two acts are quite alike. One moment you might find yourself caught in a nightmare ballet about a shellfish allergy; the next, watching monsters help a woman find a home; and later seeing a bloody rendition of a Henson classic. Because sometimes the scariest thing isn't what's hiding in the shadows; it's what we've put on the stage.
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