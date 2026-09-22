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FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOLUME 32: NEON NIGHTMARES to Open at Theatre Off Jackson

The event will feature performers including Tootsie Spangles, Shadow Girls Cult, The Salty Licks, and Kevin Michael Wesson.

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FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOLUME 32: NEON NIGHTMARES to Open at Theatre Off Jackson

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam will return this October with Volume 32: Neon Nightmares, an evening of bizarre characters and twisted tales, where nothing is quite what it seems. They will present two nights of strange theatrical creations showcasing a wide variety of puppetry styles and storytelling techniques; a fever dream where performers are willing to follow their imaginations wherever they lead. Performances will run Friday, October 16th & Saturday, October 17th.

A rotating lineup of local and touring puppeteers will perform an evening of short-form acts that range from absurd to unsettling to unexpectedly heartfelt. Once again, this bright-lights-fueled nightmare is hosted by our own Goddess of Light: Tootsie Spangles. 

The rest of our dream-dates-gone-wrong include: 

  • Shadow Girls Cult

  • The Salty Licks 

  • Kevin Michael Wesson (Chicago, IL) 

  • Works of Gina's﻿

  • Clockwork People 

  • Max Farolan & Gwen Roberts

Each Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is a collection of short-form puppet performances, meaning no two acts are quite alike. One moment you might find yourself caught in a nightmare ballet about a shellfish allergy; the next, watching monsters help a woman find a home; and later seeing a bloody rendition of a Henson classic. Because sometimes the scariest thing isn't what's hiding in the shadows; it's what we've put on the stage.  

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