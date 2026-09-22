FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOLUME 32: NEON NIGHTMARES to Open at Theatre Off Jackson

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Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam will return this October with Volume 32: Neon Nightmares, an evening of bizarre characters and twisted tales, where nothing is quite what it seems. They will present two nights of strange theatrical creations showcasing a wide variety of puppetry styles and storytelling techniques; a fever dream where performers are willing to follow their imaginations wherever they lead. Performances will run Friday, October 16th & Saturday, October 17th.

A rotating lineup of local and touring puppeteers will perform an evening of short-form acts that range from absurd to unsettling to unexpectedly heartfelt. Once again, this bright-lights-fueled nightmare is hosted by our own Goddess of Light: Tootsie Spangles.

The rest of our dream-dates-gone-wrong include:

Shadow Girls Cult

The Salty Licks

Kevin Michael Wesson (Chicago, IL)

Works of Gina's﻿

Clockwork People

Max Farolan & Gwen Roberts

Each Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is a collection of short-form puppet performances, meaning no two acts are quite alike. One moment you might find yourself caught in a nightmare ballet about a shellfish allergy; the next, watching monsters help a woman find a home; and later seeing a bloody rendition of a Henson classic. Because sometimes the scariest thing isn't what's hiding in the shadows; it's what we've put on the stage.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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