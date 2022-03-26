Copious Love Productions to Host Outreach Event

Copious Love Productions invites community members to celebrate with them as they launch their new website and debut their new mission statement. Calling all artists and community members who are passionate about new work here in Seattle- the Copious Love Production team wants to drink a beer and get to know you, and have you get to know them!

The outreach event is set for Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at Reuben's Brews - The Canning Line, 800 NW 46th St, Seattle, WA 98107, USA. The event is free of charge.

Copious Love will launch their new website designed by Lindsay Zae Harrison, debut their new mission statement which focuses solely on new work in Seattle- and we will even give attendees a sneak peek at their upcoming season!

They gather in community with the hopes of expanding their theatre family. No matter who you are or what your creative calling is, they will surely have a place for you to explore what lights you up. So let's all come back together and celebrate the FUTURE of Copious Love!

Copious Love believes that they can cultivate incredible art by amplifying the creativity of their community at large. As a Seattle theatre company focused on cultivating original works, they strive to develop fun interactive experiences for a more vibrant community of art, artists and audiences. The company began in 2010 and soon blossomed into an artistic respite for many. To date, they have created over a dozen all-original productions, achieved nonprofit status, sustained a Partner Artist relationship with Shunpike, received a grant from 4Culture and maintained membership with Theatre Puget Sound. Proceeds benefit Copious Love Productions, not for profit organization. Please visit CopiousLove.org for complete information.

Copious Love Productions is powered by Shunpike. Shunpike is the 501(c)(3) non-profit agency that provides independent arts groups in Washington State with the services, resources, and opportunities they need to forge their own paths to sustainable success.

Please contact Matt Dela Cruz at mattdelacruz@gmail.com for more information.