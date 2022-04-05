Chef Yotam Ottolenghi Comes to Seattle in May

One of the giants of the culinary universe will make his long-Covid-delayed appearance in Seattle. "The Chef's Chef" Yotam Ottolenghi comes to Benaroya Hall for an onstage conversation with Seattle Times food writer Bethany Jean Clement on May 8, 2022 at 7:30pm. This free-wheeling conversation about his career, passions and future plans will be a delightful Mother's Day treat for Northwest food-lovers.

Ottolenghi's food philosophy centers around a strong sense of place and home. For him, food is about commonality, an act which brings people together. The popular chef has stated, "It's tragic that we are so good at adapting ourselves to different cuisines and enjoy being super international, yet we are not able to apply the same level of tolerance to the actual people that cook them." Simply put, this philosopher of the kitchen is passionate about making people happy through food full of harmonious contradictions.

Bethany Jean Clement writes about eating food, knowing cows (and eating them), drinking drinks, and more. She is the food writer for the Seattle Times; her work has also appeared in Food & Wine, Town & Country, Gourmet.com, and Beard House. She is the former food writer and managing editor of The Stranger.

Tickets are $38 to $60 and are available through the Benaroya Hall Box Office, at 206.215.4747 or at www.benaroyahall.org. Presented by Northwest Associated Arts and Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets and sponsored by KNKX 88.5fm and The Stranger, An Evening with Yotam Ottolenghi is sure to be an unforgettable source of education and inspiration for home cooks and food industry professionals alike.