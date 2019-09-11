Centerstage Theatre Presents THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

Centerstage Theatre is launching into a season of Mischief, Merriment, and Mayhem, starting with the World's Greatest Detective, Sherlock Holmes. Aided by his courageous and loyal friend Dr. John Watson, Holmes takes on one of his most challenging cases in SIR Arthur Conan Doyle'S THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES.

This twisty mystery truly has a little of everything, with suspicious death, thrilling chases, genuine humor, and fully realized characters and settings that will transport the audience to foggy England in 1888.

Sherlock Holmes, renowned detective, and his closest friend and roommate John Watson, have been solving crime together for years but are nonetheless at the beginning of what will become a long and storied partnership. Still young and a bit impetuous, Holmes takes on a case which at first appears to be a simple matter of debunking a ghost story, but which soon reveals itself to be a deadly game where even the Master Detective may have met his match. Watson is sent ahead to the misty hills of southwestern England, where he encounters suspects aplenty, a cold and mysterious Baskerville Hall, and most unnerving of all: a spectral hound, large enough to kill a grown man, whose cries can be heard echoing across the moor before tragedy strikes. Is this truly a matter of an ancient family curse? Or is there something much more corporeal and evil happening in Dartmoor?

The cast of the show features Jacob Tice as Dr. John Watson, the heart and pen behind so many of Sherlock's adventures. Jacob is known for his work around the South Sound; he appeared in last year's highly successful run of The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, and recently in an award winning production of The Pillowman with Tacoma Little Theatre. The famous detective Sherlock Holmes will be portrayed by Centerstage newcomer TOM LIVINGSTON, whose previous credits include classical works as well as modern. Sir Henry Baskerville is played by CHARLES RECCARDO, a Tacoma actor making his Centerstage debut. Dr. James Mortimer, Mrs. Barrymore, and Frankland are all played by TIMOTHY DUVAL, ELOISA CARDONA, and G. KENT TAYLOR, respectively. All three actors have received critical acclaim in the past for their work at Centerstage Theatre and elsewhere. ROBIN MAE BECAR and SHAWN BACKSTROM appear as the Stapleton siblings. Both are new to Centerstage and have resumes that include productions from Leavenworth all the way down to Olympia. South Sound resident PAUL SOBRIE makes his debut on our stage as well, portraying Mr. Barrymore, and bringing experience in theatre as well as film from his long acting career. CRAIG ROCK finishes off the cast list as ensemble. Craig is a film actor recently returned to the stage after a hiatus.

Believing the theatre is an agent of challenge, change, and education, Centerstage presents and produces quality performances to enhance the lives of people and communities in Western Washington. Centerstage Theatre has been a feature of the South Sound Arts Community since 1977. Performing in the Knutzen Family Theatre since 1998, the company continues to grow and expand, continuing to pay all actors and production personnel and most recently offering a high school performance and production internship program.

For more information visit: www.CenterstageTheatre.com





