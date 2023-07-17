CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL The New Show From Puppeteers For Fears, Is Coming To Seattle In August

After sold-out performances all over the west coast, Puppeteers for Fears, Oregon's only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, will bring its original show.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Music. Madness. And so, so many tentacles.

In the play, Detective John LaGrasse is searching for a murderer. Francine Thurston's uncle vanished without a trace. The only clue to both mysteries is a bizarre statue worshipped by a nightmarish cult. And it's leading both of them out to sea, and towards insanity. But you know, with singing puppets.

The show is what in a sensible universe would be impossible: a feature-length musical comedy adaptation of one of the least musical or comedic stories ever; H.P. Lovecraft's cosmic horror classic, “The Call of Cthulhu,” performed entirely with puppets.

Equal parts rock band, and comedic powerhouse, Puppeteers for Fears have sold out theaters up and down the west coast with witty writing, electrifying acting, and anthemic original songs. And Cthulhu: the Musical! has been written up as “some next-level puppet shit,” as far away as Italy.

The show runs two hours, with 12 original songs, a dozen original hand-and-rod (Muppet-style) puppets, and digitally projected multimedia sets. It is not for children. Unless they're awesome.

NOTE: Attendees should be aware that though this is a puppet show, it is NOT a children's show. The material is R-rated, and children should be brought only at parent's discretion. 

COMPLETE TOUR DATES

7/6-7/8 - Ashland, Local 31 

7/9 - Dunsmuir, The Wheelhouse

7/13 - Brookings, Chetco Pelican Players

7/14 - Eureka, North Coast Repertory Theater

7/15 - Redding, The Dip

7/16 - Sacramento, Harlow's

7/16 - Nevada City, Nevada City Theatre

7/19 - Reno, Good Luck Macbeth

7/20 - San Francisco, Bottom of the Hill

7/21 - Mt. Shasta City, Jefferson Center for the Arts

7/22 - Medford, Johnny B's

7/27 - Redmond, High Desert Music Hall

7/27 - Myrtle Creek, The Grand Victorian Theatre

7/28 - Eugene, Whirled Pies

7/29 - Olympia, The Crypt

7/30 - Astoria, Labor Temple

8/2 - Seattle, Chop Suey

8/3 - Baker City, The Churchill School

8/4 - La Grande, La Grande HQ

8/5 - Boise, Visual Arts Collective

8/9 - Portland, Holocene

8/10 - Salem, Infinity Room 

8/11 - Corvallis, The Whiteside Theater

8/12 - Klamath Falls, Linkville Playhouse

8/17 - 8/18 - Coos Bay, The Dolphin Playhouse

8/19 - Roseburg, The Sunnyside Theater

8/20 - Ashland, The Black Sheep



