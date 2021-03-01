Bainbridge Podcast ACCOMPLICE Announces March Episodes

BPA's Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is a free podcast featuring weekly episodes starring your favorite local performers and directors. New episodes premiere every Friday, and listeners may tune in for current or previous episodes on their favorite podcast app or at BainbridgePerformingArts.org.

In the episode premiering March 5, celebrate International Women's Day as local director Kate Meyers interviews playwright, screenwriter, and short story author Lauren Gunderson. Lauren has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. The Catastrophist, Lauren Gunderson's new play is available to stream on demand through July 25, 2021 at Round House Theatre.

For the episode premiering March 12, get transported to Dublin, just in time for St Patrick's Day. Listen in as BPA Operations Manager Siobhán Maguire chats about life in Ireland with longtime friend and collaborator Jim Culleton, Artistic Director of Fishamble: The New Play Company. Jim Culleton has directed productions on tour throughout Ireland, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US, and his Fishamble productions have won many Irish and international awards, including Olivier, The Stage, Scotsman Fringe First, and Irish Times Best Director awards.

The Irish-themed chat continues in the episode premiering March 19 as BPA's Siobhán Maguire and Jim Culleton, Artistic Director of Fishamble: The New Play Company discuss the work of Pat Kinevane and their plans to bring theatre from Ireland to Bainbridge Island. In 2016 Pat won a Laurence Olivier Award in London for his Outstanding Achievement as an Actor and Writer. He has been touring since 2006 with his three solo pieces Forgotten (Irish Times Theatre Award Nominee) and Silent (Scotsman Fringe First, Herald Angel and Brighton Argus Angel Award) and Underneath (Scotsman Fringe First and Adelaide Fringe Awards) all produced by Fishamble.

Rye & Barley, a North Kitsap folk duo with a Celtic bent, closes out the March Irish festivities with the episode premiere on March 26. BPA friends Todd Erler and Bob Nash have been playing upbeat Irish and Scottish Pub tunes around Kitsap and slightly beyond for about 10 years, and they have been known to turn any venue or event into an Irish pub in a matter of minutes, regaling any crowd with the stories and histories of their deep list of traditional tunes. As brothers from other mothers, the duo's personalities, politics, and life paths are very different, but they remain cemented together by their love of music, a good Irish whiskey, and fishing.

Stream all episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at BainbridgePerformingArts.org.