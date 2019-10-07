BWW Review: Terrifying and Titillating ZOMBIE CHEERLEADERS FROM HELL at Can Can

Jordan Iosua Taylor in Can Can's

As we enter the Halloween season, we'll be seeing more and more theater with a spooky or creepy vibe. So, it makes sense that the Can Can would bring back their spooktacular "Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell". The problem is, these zombies are not so terrifying as they are hilarious and titillating. Lucky us! Maybe they should combine the terms to describe their show. "Titifying"!

In this titifying show we are greeted by Johnny (Jonathan Betchtel) a student at Can Can High who's a bit lonely as he doesn't quite fit in anymore. Not for the usual reasons like being a nerd or an oddball but because he's recently been turned into a Zombie. But all is not lost as he has a plan to bite the hunky football captain Micky (Jordan Iosua Taylor) to turn him and make being a zombie popular. And after that, one by one, all the popular cheerleaders (Shadou Mintrone, Madison Oliver, and Kristin Burch) are turned until the school is one big zombie-fest.

As always, Betchtel as our delicious host, brings in the hilarity and works the crowd like no one, making even a wolf mascot costume look good. He is a consummate showman. And he's leading this spookily sexy ensemble. Burch leads the trio of High School boy's dream cheerleaders with some killer vocals and as usual Mintrone and Oliver give us their killer dance moves as they slink and slide all around the audience. Even over their heads. And Taylor, who even Johnny comments on about his overabundance of abs, also brings in his smooth vocals making all the girls (and boys) swoon.

But then, in this their sixth year of "Zombie Cheerleaders...", you'd expect them to have the show down. But not to worry, it's far from stale as they've continuously updated their act including the addition of the fantastic animation on their huge video screens. But we didn't come to watch video screens, we came for comedy, dance, song, and skin and they have that in droves. Right from the start, these sultry cheerleaders come out wearing not a lot. And once Taylor makes his initial entrance, it doesn't take long for them to get him in his underwear. And Betchtel's ... um ... pom-pom has never looked better.

The entertainers at the Can Can know how to arouse their audience even when trying to be creepy and that's what lends this place such a fun, good time air. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the Can Can's "Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell" a titifying YAY! And let me tell you, if these are the zombies out there, then just go ahead and bite me.

"Zombie Cheerleaders from Hell" performs at the Can Can through November 3rd. For tickets for information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.





