BWW Review: OOH LA LA! at The Can Can

Tori Gresham and Richard Peacock in

Ooh La La! at the Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

In life, Dear Readers, there are, if you're lucky, moments of excitement and unbridled fun. If you're really lucky, there are moments when you're at a show at the Can Can with even more excitement and unbridled fun. And then there was last night when the audience was beyond lucky to witness an all-new production from the Can Can, "Ooh La La!", that pushed that excitement and unbridled fun beyond the limits.

This Parisian inspired concoction from the minds of director Chris Pink and Choreographer Fae Pink took us deep into the heart of Paris and back again with a slight stopover in Vegas for good measure. The costumes from Shadou Mintrone dazzled as per usual, leaving us wandering into the streets with sparkles still in our eyes. But it's the cast that always manages to completely thrill, and last night was no exception with one notable difference than usual. Not a bad difference, but we'll get to that.

Let's start with our host and emcee, Jonny Betchtel, who always manages to put the crowd into the palm of his hand. And if that sounded dirty, that's as it should be. Beyond his predilection for taking off his clothes and showing off his killer bod, his comedic chops keep the night and the audience rolling with laughs. From the top of his head to the tip of his ... um ... toes, he is a consummate showman! And of course, there's his oh so sensual routines with Mintrone as the two of them slink, slide and flip up and down the catwalks. But last night we also saw a solo rope number from Jonny that blew us all away.

Jonathan Betchtel and Shadou Mintrone in

Ooh La La! at the Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

But even before we were treated with Jonny's ample ... um ... humor, the show was started off with Richard Peacock, setting the scene for us with the "French Dipper" filled with scintillating gyrations and outrageous innuendo. And then he came back a bit later, along with the lovely Hannah Mooney, to entice us all with Cole Porter's "Let's Do It". But it was Peacock and Mooney's rendition of "Don't Tell Mama" that floored me and not only because they were, as the song says, performing in "a pair of lacy pants".

But then came the departure from my usual experience at the Can Can. If you've read any of my reviews you know of my devotion to their resident chanteuse, Jasmine Jean Sim. Oh, she's still in the show but I went on one of her nights off and was treated to the stunning pipes of Tori Gresham who slayed us all with her sweet and powerful rendition of "La Vie En Rose". And as much as I love their solo turns, often times it's when they all join forces as a company, along with dancers Chris Lopez and Cesar Pinzon, where the stage truly comes alive.

If you've been to a Can Can show you know exactly what I mean. And if not, what are you waiting for? If you want a glorious introduction to the world of the Can Can you cannot do better than this new production. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the Can Can's production of "Ooh La La!" an exuberant YAY+. Just go, you're in for a wild night!

"Ooh La La!" performs at the Can Can through May 1st. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.