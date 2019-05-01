BSO's Symphony Spectacular Set for June 8 & 9 With Violinist Emily Acri

From Leonard Bernstein to John Williams, Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra's invigorating season finale encompasses music from an array of artistic disciplines. Join Maestro Mario Alejandro Torres, the BSO, and the incredibly-talented violinist Emily Acri as we celebrate the significance and vitality of music in our daily lives. This riveting program features James Newton Howard's Red Sparrow Overture, Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story Selections (arranged by Jack Mason), Carlos Gardel and Alfredo Le Pera's Tango - Por Una Cabeza (arranged by John Williams), Paul Hart's Cartoon, Arturo Márquez' Danzón No. 2, Ralph Ford's arrangement of "Video Games Live Suite" with Halo by Martin O'Donnell & Michael Salvatori, Civilization IV by Jeff Briggs, Bounty Hunter by Jeremy Soule, and Kingdom Hearts by Yoko Shimomura and Kaoru Wada. You won't want to miss this concert, as it will be a Symphony Spectacular!

Mario Alejandro Torres is a conductor, teacher, and performer native to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Currently based in Seattle, Washington, Mr. Torres made his Benaroya Hall conducting debut in collaboration with Maestros Ludovic Morlot and David Alexander Rahbee in an exciting concert with the University of Washington Symphony Orchestra. For the past two years, he has served in a conducting fellowship with the Seattle Symphony, assisting Maestro Morlot in collaboration with artists such as Hilary Hahn and John Luther Adams. As the Music Director of Poulsbo Community Orchestra, he has brought a new and exciting sound to the ensemble. Outside of the United States, he has conducted performances with the Eddy Snijders Orchestra in Paramaribo, Suriname, and in his hometown with the professional Chamber Orchestra of San Pedro Sula, and Victoriano Lopez School of Music Choir.

Born and raised in Chicago's Northshore, 25-year-old violinist Emily Acri received pre collegiate training from Stacia Spencer at Northwestern University, where she was also a member of the Northwestern Strings violin ensemble, performing regularly at local venues and touring Europe during two summers. Her duel love for both performance and teaching have led her to play alongside her teacher at the Center Stage Strings summer program in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and to perform as concertmaster for a University of Michigan conducting seminar under the instruction of Sir Simon Rattle. Presently, Emily resides in Seattle and is pursuing a Doctorate of Musical Arts at the University of Washington. Her professor is Ronald Patterson, a seasoned pedagogue, violinist, and former student of Jascha Heifetz, Erdice Shapiro, and Manuel Compinsky. Emily regularly performs solo and ensemble works spanning from the Baroque era to music of today. In addition to performing, Emily enjoys teaching privately and especially enjoys her present role as orchestral and chamber music coach to students at the UW. Emily attributes her musical inspiration to her late Grandfather, Robert Acri, a legendary Chicago pianist.

Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Spectacular: Music for All on June 8 and 9, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. A pre-concert chat is offered on Sunday, June 9 at 2:15 p.m. Tickets, $21 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Each youth receives free admission when accompanied by a paying adult thanks to the BSO's "Youth in Music Initiative" funded by Wicklund Dental. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance.

Subscriptions are now on sale for Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra's 2019 - 2020 four-concert classical series. Maestro Torres will lead the symphony in Distant Light on November 9 & 10, 2019; Women of Power! On February 8 & 9, 2020; A German Requiem, an off-site collaboration with Bainbridge Chorale on April 25 & 26, 2020; and Dancing at the Symphony on May 30 & 31, 2020. Subscriptions are available online or through the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569.

Bainbridge Performing Arts extends special thanks to Media Sponsors Classical KING FM 98.1 and KCTS 9 - Public Television and Community Sponsors Carly's Rolling Bay Café and Wicklund Dental. BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





