BROADWAY VACATION, THE MUSICAL Will Premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in Fall 2020

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced that it will begin its 2020/21 Season with the world premiere of Broadway Vacation, The Musical, produced in association with Ken Davenport. Broadway Vacation features a book, music, and lyrics by writers and performers David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and direction and choreography by Donna Feore. Playing Fall 2020, Broadway Vacation marks the 24th new musical to be produced by The 5th Avenue Theatre.

The Griswold family is loading up the station wagon and heading to Broadway! Based on the characters from the Warner Bros Vacation franchise, this laugh-out-loud musical comedy is a brilliant and joyful 5th Avenue Theatre world premiere.

"We could not be more thrilled to create the world premiere of this joyfully riotous story at The 5th," said The 5th Avenue Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry. "I can't wait to begin our 2020/21 season with a bang and for Seattle's incredibly smart and savvy audiences to once again play an important role in the development of a new piece of the musical theater canon."

Producer Ken Davenport. said, "I couldn't think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than the 5th Avenue Theater. Can't wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head to Seattle!"

For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.





