BPA Stages Cult Classic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

"Let's do the Time Warp Again!" Head to Bainbridge Island for a spooky night out and the cult classic - The Rocky Horror Show - October 11 - 27 at Bainbridge Performing Arts. Stuck with a flat tire during a storm, sweethearts Brad and Janet discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank N. Furter and his household of unforgettable characters. BPA's production of Richard O'Brien's time-honored musical is a must-see for "virgins" and fans alike.

The Rocky Horror Show's creative team will be familiar to BPA audiences: Director/Choreographer Joanna Hardie previously directed BPA's Xanadu, A Christmas Story, The Little Mermaid, and The Drowsy Chaperone. Her choreography has also been seen at BPA in Little Shop of Horrors, Shrek, The Full Monty, Chicago, The Rocky Horror Show, and A Chorus Line. Musical Director Will Sanders was a member of the BPA Mainstage Band in Mamma Mia, Xanadu, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Big Fish, and A Christmas Story. Assistant Choreographer Alex Ung has choreographed A Chorus Line, Elf, and Xanadu at BPA. This September, Olympic Performance Group brings The Guild Dance Company of Seattle to perform Ung's Immigration Stories, a choreographic historical odyssey retelling a family's forced migration.

Together, the trio leads a dazzling cast starring Adam Minton as FRANK N. FURTER, Mikaela Karter as JANET, Brandon Weglin as BRAD, Ellen Dessler Smith as MAGENTA, David Hardie as RIFF RAFF, Joey Chapman as ROCKY, Gabrielle Mehlman as COLUMBIA, Rachel Brinn as EDDIE / DR. SCOTT, Andrea Ogg as NARRATOR, and Matthew Manguso, Alex Sanso, Philippa Myler, Laura Sposato, and E Cady as PHANTOMS.

Join us October 11 - 27 for The Rocky Horror Show, with evening shows on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30 p.m., and one matinee on Sunday, October 13 at 3:00 p.m. The run includes a special Pay-What-You-Can Preview performance on Thursday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m., and the Opening Night Reception is Friday, October 11 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, students, youth, military, and teachers, may be purchased online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569, or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. BPA Box Office hours are 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and one hour prior to each performance. 1st Saturday Teen Tickets are $5 at the BPA Box Office on the first Saturday of the run. The Rocky Horror Show is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French.

BPA extends special thanks to Community Sponsor The Maggi Rogers Fund, and Media Sponsor KCTS-9 Public Television. BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You