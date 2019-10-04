BPA Gallery Seeks Artists For 2020 - 2021 Season

Artists are invited to exhibit their work for free in the BPA Gallery during Bainbridge Performing Art's 2020 - 2021 Season. Booked through May 2020, BPA is currently seeking regional artists to showcase their work in rotating exhibits.

This enticing opportunity features no commissions, a beautiful venue, high-volume traffic per BPA's year-round performance and class lineup, free publicity at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, plus 100% of purchaser funds go directly to the artist who created the work.

Interested parties are requested to submit a letter of interest and sample of their work to Siobhán Maguire at smaguire@bainbridgeperformingarts.org. General inquiries about the BPA Gallery may also be directed to Siobhán.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby and regularly participates in the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each BPA performance. Exhibits run approximately three weeks. Roughly one week is reserved for take down/installation ahead of the monthly First Friday Art Walk. Some exhibits run one month and some months are paired per BPA's performance schedule. Artists aiming for high turnout at the Arts Walk are encouraged to promote the event themselves.

Gallery admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Viewers are encouraged to check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





