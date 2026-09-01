BLACK NATIVITY to Return to Intiman Theatre for Fourth Season

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Intiman Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its beloved holiday tradition, Black Nativity by Langston Hughes. Returning for its fourth season, the reimagined production runs December 10–27, 2026, at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway) at Seattle Central College.

Presented in partnership with The Hansberry Project, Black Nativity brings together more than 30 performers, a powerful city-wide gospel choir, live music, and dance for a joyful celebration of community and the holiday season. In Act II, audiences are invited to raise their voices alongside the choir in gospel renditions of favorite Christmas songs.

The Seattle Times said, “Those who knew and loved Intiman's (original) Black Nativity have nothing to fear; this new incarnation builds on its legacy with love, respect and a devotion to community that starts from within.”

This season welcomes back beloved performer Felicia Loud, marking her fourth consecutive year with the production. Yusef Seevers and Shaunyce Omar return after a year away, while acclaimed Seattle artists Porscha Shaw and Early Dean make their Black Nativity debuts.

The production is led by Valerie Curtis-Newton (Director), Sam L. Townsend, Jr. (Music Director), and Vania C. Bynum (Choreographer), with Dedra Woods joining the creative team as Assistant Director. It will be stage managed by Antonieta Carpio and the assistant stage manager is Natasha Thompson.

The Black Makers Market returns to the lobby throughout the run, giving audiences an opportunity to support Black Seattle makers and entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gifts before the show.

Tickets are on sale now. Groups of 10 or more save by contacting groupsales@intiman.org. For more information and tickets, visit intiman.org.

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